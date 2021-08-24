‘Now we are talking’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to interest in Sheff Utd player

Nottingham Forest are understood to have Sheffield United defender Max Lowe on their radar.

Sources have told Football League World that the Reds have had a first loan offer turned down for the 24-year-old, who has been linked with Reading and Swansea of late.

Lowe joined the Blades from Derby County last summer in a £15million double deal including Jayden Bogle.

The left-back featured only eight times in the Premier League last season, but is yet to feature under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic after they were relegated to the Championship.

Forest are keen to strengthen their left-back options due to a shortage of players in that position.

The club have allowed Tyler Blackett and Nicholas Ioannou to depart for pastures new this summer, as well as letting Yuri Ribeiro depart at the end of last season.

Gaetan Bong, who was previously informed that he was free to find a new club, has featured twice already this season, whilst Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is expected to be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Would Lowe be a good signing, then? Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…

