‘Now that’s some great news’ – Player development leaves these Bradford fans smiling

Bradford City have confirmed the permanent signing of Callum Cooke on a two-year contract, via their official Twitter account.

City finished the League Two season in ninth place after things were curtailed and they would have hoped that they could have got into the play-offs if things had played to a conclusion.

That is irrelevant now, though, and the Bantams will be working hard already to hit the ground running when next season begins in September.

Cooke, then, has joined the club on a permanent basis after a promising spell at Valley Parade and, judging by the reaction on Twitter to the news, it’s a deal that has got a fair few Bradford fans smiling from ear to ear.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to the arrival on social media:

📰 BREAKING NEWS | We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of @cooke_8 – who has penned a two-year deal! ➡️ | Read: https://t.co/62pDuM5wnf#BCAFC | #CityForAll pic.twitter.com/lglwtnId6X — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) July 25, 2020

Great signing 🙌🏻 — Jamie Bakes (@JamieBakes) July 25, 2020

Now that’s some great news. — Jonny Ingham (@jonnyjonny13) July 25, 2020

Great signing 👏👏 — Ady (@Adycarver) July 25, 2020

Absolute scenes — Jay (@JayTeddy13) July 25, 2020

Lovely jubbly! — Danny Baracskay (@DannyBaracskay) July 25, 2020

Right signing that. — Gavin Harker (@GavinHarker1983) July 25, 2020

That’ll keep ‘em quiet for a day or two at least. Cracking bit of business @officialbantams! #bcafc 🐓 — Dan (@BantamDxn) July 25, 2020

Not only a great signing – but beers with his Grandad again on away days, reyt do! — Matt Barnes (@kingbillymat) July 25, 2020

Cracking signing that 👏 — Duncan Winn (@duncan_winn) July 25, 2020

A bright signing for the club for sure, and fans will be hoping a few more of his ilk walk through the door in the coming weeks.