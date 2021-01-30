‘Now that’s more like it’ – These Sunderland fans react as transfer news is confirmed

Sunderland have signed winger Jordan Jones on loan from Scottish league leaders Rangers, the League One club have confirmed.

Jones joined Rangers back in the summer of 2019, and has since made 19 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once.

However, the 26-year-old has not featured for the Ibrox club since October, having been suspended by the club for breaching lockdown regulations.

Now though, Jones is set to get the chance to return to more regular first-team football, after it was announced that he has now linked up with Sunderland on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

Following confirmation of the move, Jones becomes Sunderland’s third signing of the January window, following their permanent move for midfielder Carl Winchester from Forest Green, and loan deal for left-back Jake Vokins from Southampton.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Jones’ arrival, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s newest recruit, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

