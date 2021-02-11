‘Now that’s great business’ – QPR ace joined to great excitement, has it been justified?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Queens Park Rangers are enjoying some good form at the moment and will be looking for that to continue into the weekend as they face a big game in Yorkshire against Rotherham United.

Indeed, it’s a game that could be settled by the odd goal and Hoops fans will be looking to their attackers to make the difference – though it remains to be seen if Lyndon Dykes is fit after the knock he got against Blackburn.

The Scottish international, meanwhile, is the latest subject of our FLW Rewind series, with Hoops fans naturally pleased with his arrival back in the summer after his goal-scoring exploits at Livingston:

Welcome to W12 Lyndon, play with your heart on your sleeve, is all we can ask if you. Good luck fella #LyndonLands — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) August 19, 2020

Now that's great business, no pressure Lyndon, but thats 80 goals over fours years, go get em Lyndon #qpr — TheModfather2 (@TheModfather2) August 19, 2020

For keeps! Great work 👏🏻 — Simmo (@alansimps1984) August 19, 2020

Praying you hit the ground running we need a goal scorer ⚽️⚪️🔵 — Roy Pio (@RoyPio1) August 19, 2020

How has he been since, though?

It’s probably fair to say he’s not scored as many as he would have liked but he’s still been a regular presence in the QPR side and one that can be relied upon to put a real shift in and be committed to the shirt.

Indeed, it was clear a strike partner to help him adapt to the Championship in terms of scoring was needed and that’s what the Hoops went and got in January, with Charlie Austin up and running already in blue and white.

The two work well together – having had the chance to play alongside each other in a 3-5-2 – with Austin sniffing out chances and Dykes regularly running the channels, holding the ball up and winning duels with defenders.

As yet, he’s not been the prolific forward some Hoops might have thought was coming but there is still time for that and, even so, he still brings plenty of important attributes to the team, with Austin now there to share the scoring burden.

