‘Now that’s a team’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news as kick-off looms

Nottingham Forest will be looking to record back-to-back wins this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Millwall at the Den.

The Reds returned to winning ways in midweek, defeating fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil at the City Ground in what was a much-needed victory.

Goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban secured a big three points for the Reds, and Chris Hughton will now be urging his side to kick on following the win.

On the back of their win over Sheffield Wednesday, Hughton has made only one change to the side that beat Tony Pulis’ men in midweek.

Lewis Grabban – who marked his return to first-team action with a goal on Tuesday – returns to the starting line-up and takes the captain’s armband.

Elsewhere, Tobias Figueiredo and Anthony Knockaert make the bench after returning to the squad from suspension.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team, as kick-off looms…

Good to see this. Strong team. Tougher test than Tuesday against Wednesday but I’m still confident we can get something from the game. — Paul 🏳️‍🌈 (@Paul_2673) December 19, 2020

Grabban captain over Worrall? 🤨 Not for me sorry — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) December 19, 2020

As others have said, very happy with the selection apart from the captaincy.

Never been a fan of Strikers as Captains, would much prefer Worrall to have been Captain.

That said, let’s get behind em all and fingers crossed for a good performance — Gary-Baldy (@funkstarphil) December 19, 2020

This was the time to stick with Worrall as skipper. — Greg Oram (@greg_oram) December 19, 2020

Brill! Showing his support to the players that got us win and Grabbs — Aaron A (@Allsebrook94) December 19, 2020

Now that's a team 👍👊 PS – Give armband back to Joe …. Grabban is nowhere near being a leader 😡 — Nick (@NJL82) December 19, 2020

Perfect. Shouldn’t of took the armband of Worrall though — J☔️ – @NFFCFUSSEY but worse (@champagneuzi) December 19, 2020

So glad he hasn’t dropped mighten or soh — Alistair West (@alistairwest98) December 19, 2020