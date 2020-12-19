Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Now that’s a team’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news as kick-off looms

Nottingham Forest will be looking to record back-to-back wins this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Millwall at the Den.

The Reds returned to winning ways in midweek, defeating fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday by two goals to nil at the City Ground in what was a much-needed victory.

Goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban secured a big three points for the Reds, and Chris Hughton will now be urging his side to kick on following the win.

On the back of their win over Sheffield Wednesday, Hughton has made only one change to the side that beat Tony Pulis’ men in midweek.

Lewis Grabban – who marked his return to first-team action with a goal on Tuesday – returns to the starting line-up and takes the captain’s armband.

Elsewhere, Tobias Figueiredo and Anthony Knockaert make the bench after returning to the squad from suspension.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team, as kick-off looms…


