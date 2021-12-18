‘Now that’s a good side’ – These Ipswich fans react to Kieran McKenna’s starting 11 for Sunderland clash

The Kieran McKenna era begins at Ipswich Town this afternoon – and he couldn’t have asked for a much tougher start.

Visiting Portman Road are Sunderland – a team who a month ago put the Tractor Boys to the sword on home soil and the Suffolk side are hardly in a good run of form to turn that around.

Paul Cook was sacked two weeks ago following a draw in the FA Cup second round against League Two Barrow, and the caretaker manager in the meantime – ex-Ipswich defender John McGreal – didn’t do much to boost confidence.

McGreal lost out in his first game against Charlton before picking up a valuable point on the road against Wigan Athletic before the club crashed out of the FA Cup against Barrow in the replay this week.

The highly-regarded McKenna though arrived at Ipswich earlier this week though to be Cook’s successor and he has named his first line-up for today’s clash.

It appears that McKenna has gone with a 4-4-2 formation with James Norwood and Macauley Bonne partnering each other – a duo that is clearly exciting some fans and there’s also a return for Wes Burns on the right flank after five matches out.

Let’s see what Town supporters are saying on social media about McKenna’s first named team.

Now that's a lineup 😍 https://t.co/IJPlctqjgO — Utterly Tom (@farmertj) December 18, 2021

Now that’s a good side, shame we can’t be there today 😔 #itfc come on you blues 💙⚽️ https://t.co/rnmgXcqF7I — Danny Burch (@dkburch4168) December 18, 2021

Great to see Burns back and 2 upfront #itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) December 18, 2021

This team on paper….😍 — Steve (@SteveITFC) December 18, 2021

Great to see Burns back. We've missed him the last few weeks. Strong aide, strong crowd, let's have 'em! — Southgate (@Southgate93) December 18, 2021

Nice to see Norwood up front with Bonne. — Benjamin (@beneyriey) December 18, 2021