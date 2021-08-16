‘Now that would be some signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Manchester United links

Sheffield United are keen to sign Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan, according to talkSPORT.

Diallo signed for Man United from Atalanta for around £37million in January, and has since played eight times for the Red Devils.

Last season, the 19-year-old scored against AC Milan in the Europa League, registering an assist for Mason Greenwood on his first United start.

But with the new season now underway, a loan move could be in the offing for Diallo as he looks to continue his development in England.

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United are interested in taking the Ivorian on loan for the season, as they plot a swift return to the Premier League.

The young winger has been told that he can leave Old Trafford on loan this summer, with the Blades now vying for his signature.

Plenty of Sheffield United fans have since reacted to the news regarding Diallo, with the calibre and potential of the player exciting them.

Here’s what they had to say…

Won’t happen but would be a huge boost from Burke. — Seff (@garliclover123) August 16, 2021

Do £40m players go on loan to the Championship in real life? — Matt (@1984_mjb) August 16, 2021

Now THIS would be a statement of intent. Honestly can’t see it going through with wages etc but it would certainly give the lad a chance at more regular first team football and a chance to back to Man U more comfortable with the English game. — Matthew Ball (@mjball_) August 16, 2021

I would love Diallo. Only problem is he’s had interest from Premier League clubs and he’s on a big wage. Only see it happening if we get Ramsdale/Berge out to fund it — louiecrossley (@wouiewrossleyb2) August 16, 2021

Dont know if this would happen, on a hefty wage packet and there is interest from other premier league sides — lucy pritty (@lucypritty1) August 16, 2021

Never happening — ` (@SufcRegan) August 16, 2021

good joke — Justin⚔️🇩🇪 (@Justin300212) August 16, 2021

Now that would be some signing — James B (@JCBFLOORING) August 16, 2021