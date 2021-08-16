Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Now that would be some signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Manchester United links

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield United are keen to sign Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan, according to talkSPORT.

Diallo signed for Man United from Atalanta for around £37million in January, and has since played eight times for the Red Devils.

Last season, the 19-year-old scored against AC Milan in the Europa League, registering an assist for Mason Greenwood on his first United start.

But with the new season now underway, a loan move could be in the offing for Diallo as he looks to continue his development in England.

According to talkSPORT, Sheffield United are interested in taking the Ivorian on loan for the season, as they plot a swift return to the Premier League.

The young winger has been told that he can leave Old Trafford on loan this summer, with the Blades now vying for his signature.

Plenty of Sheffield United fans have since reacted to the news regarding Diallo, with the calibre and potential of the player exciting them.

Here’s what they had to say…


