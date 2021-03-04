‘Now people are finally realising’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s display v Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday lost vital ground on their relegation-threatened rivals in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Rotherham United at Hillsborough, which now means they’re seven points adrift of safety heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

The Millers took the lead early on through Michael Smith, but the Rotherham forward was sent-off midway through the second-half.

Sheffield Wednesday’s pressure paid off with eight minutes remaining of the contest, as Matthew Olosunde’s own goal drew them level on the night.

The Owls had the chance to find a winner with a late corner, but Izzy Brown’s cross lacked conviction, as Rotherham counter-attacked, with Freddie Ladapo eventually firing home the winner.

Brown took to Twitter following that costly mistake, and expressed his eagerness to put things right in their next match on Saturday, when they take on promotion-chasing Reading.

Hold my hands up, the corner was no where near good enough from me!! It hurts me as much as it does all of you, we have to move onto Saturday now & put things right😔💙 — Isaiah Brown (@izzyjaybrown) March 4, 2021

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media on Wednesday evening to voice their frustrations at Brown for his performance against the Millers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

When team sheet came out people made out like Izzy Brown was Messi, now people are finally realising why he's having limited playing time #swfc — Andrew (@AndrewC997) March 4, 2021

Izzy Brown never puts a Wednesday shirt on again in my opinion for that corner alone #swfc — Ben (@yead0n) March 3, 2021

I thought Darren Potter was the worse corner kick taker I’d ever seen, up steps Izzy Brown. #swfc — Andrew Scholey (@Scoz1985) March 3, 2021

Baffles me how people actually think Brown should be playing #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) March 3, 2021

iZzY BrOwN A professional footballer that can't kick a ball let alone a corner. Beggars belief #swfc — Wednesday Banter (@Wednesdaybanter) March 3, 2021

What was Izzy brown doing #swfc — Alex Hughes (@alex94hughes) March 3, 2021

Izzy Brown wants not paying a week based on that corner kick alone. Everyone committed forward trying to win the game against 10 and he does that. Embarrassing. — Molly Shepherd-Boden (@MollyShep) March 3, 2021

Izzy Brown with this weeks hold my beer moment, speechless #swfc https://t.co/7G3nFF8MKC — Joe Pearson (@JoePearson_3) March 3, 2021

I’m not even mad anymore. Brown lost that for us. End of story… goodnight #swfc — CLAIRE X (@clurrrrxhx) March 3, 2021

Cancel Izzy browns loan immediately #swfc — Tom Matthews 🇬🇧🦉 (@TMatthews03) March 3, 2021

don’t insult us by saying it hurts you just as much, it’s every this now let down by the lot of you from top to bottom. If it meant anything you’d fight for it, cowards. — Oliver (@OllyBrunty) March 4, 2021