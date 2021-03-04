Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Now people are finally realising’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s display v Rotherham

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday lost vital ground on their relegation-threatened rivals in the Championship on Wednesday evening. 

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Rotherham United at Hillsborough, which now means they’re seven points adrift of safety heading into their final 13 matches of this year’s campaign.

The Millers took the lead early on through Michael Smith, but the Rotherham forward was sent-off midway through the second-half.

Sheffield Wednesday’s pressure paid off with eight minutes remaining of the contest, as Matthew Olosunde’s own goal drew them level on the night.

The Owls had the chance to find a winner with a late corner, but Izzy Brown’s cross lacked conviction, as Rotherham counter-attacked, with Freddie Ladapo eventually firing home the winner.

Brown took to Twitter following that costly mistake, and expressed his eagerness to put things right in their next match on Saturday, when they take on promotion-chasing Reading.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media on Wednesday evening to voice their frustrations at Brown for his performance against the Millers.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Now people are finally realising’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s display v Rotherham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: