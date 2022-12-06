“Now or never” – Sheffield Wednesday promotion statement made

It has been an excellent season in League One so far for Sheffield Wednesday as they look for a return to the Championship.

The Owls sit third in the division, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle. Wednesday missed the chance to go top on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against fellow promotion contenders Derby County at Pride Park, but the result does extend their unbeaten league run to eight games.

Darren Moore’s side also have the joint-best defensive record in the division along with Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Derby with just 16 goals conceded and have also kept 11 clean sheets, the most in the league.

Expectations were high at Hillsborough over the summer following the signings of the likes of David Stockdale, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith and after missing out last season in the play-offs, automatic promotion is the target.

Former Wednesday manager Brian Laws, who was in charge between 2006 and 2009, believes that it would be a complete failure if the club do not manage to get out of the third tier this season.

“I’ve said it right from the start and will lay the gauntlet down – if Wednesday don’t go up this year, it has been a shambles. It really has because they have got the quality to and a manager who has got a great win ratio within the league. It is now or never for me,” Laws told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“If they want to really achieve it, they should be in the top two.”

Moore was without some key players for the game against the Rams at the weekend, including Ihiekwe and strikers Lee Gregory and Josh Windass and Laws says that the result underlines the quality of the Wednesday squad.

“It just shows you the strength in depth that we have always known that Wednesday have got and it has to be utilised,” Laws said.

“You’re very fortunate if you go through a season without picking up injuries. You have to work on a scenario that you’re going to maybe pick up at least 10 to 15 per cent of your playing staff.

“Darren Moore has dealt with every situation that has been thrown at him. He still puts a strong enough team out there to go and win games.”

The verdict

These comments from Laws probably reflect the opinions of a lot of Wednesday fans.

It is widely accepted that Wednesday have one of the strongest squads in League One on paper and the recruitment in the summer rightly raised expectations significantly.

After the disappointment of missing out in the play-offs last season and having to endure another season at this level, the S6 faithful will not be too patient should Wednesday fall out of automatic promotion contention.

While it is debatable whether it would be a “shambles” for the Owls not to be promoted, it would certainly be a huge underachievement.

Wednesday do have some of their key players under contract for next season and captain Barry Bannan will likely remain at Hillsborough in every eventuality, so they would be able to go again should they miss out.

But nobody is considering that possibility yet and Moore has Wednesday right in the mix for the automatic promotion places.