Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Now let’s hear the big news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to transfer update

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Striker Aiden O’Brien has left Sunderland to join League One rivals Portsmouth, it has been announced.

O’Brien joined Sunderland from Millwall back in the summer of 2020, and has gone on to make 65 appearances in all competitions during his time at The Stadium of Light.

The forward scored a total of 12 goals, and provided five assists while playing for the Black Cats, a spell which has now come to an end.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfT4DeDPMp99a1zKwSOHqzA

It has been confirmed that O’Brien has joined Portsmouth, putting pen to paper on a contract that is set to keep him at Fratton Park until the end of the season.

That is something that Sunderland fans will hope can pave the way for a deal for Jermain Defoe, who is reportedly closing in on a return to the Black Cats.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of O’Brien’s departure, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on the implications of this business for the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Now let’s hear the big news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: