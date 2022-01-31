‘Now let’s hear the big news’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to transfer update

Striker Aiden O’Brien has left Sunderland to join League One rivals Portsmouth, it has been announced.

O’Brien joined Sunderland from Millwall back in the summer of 2020, and has gone on to make 65 appearances in all competitions during his time at The Stadium of Light.

The forward scored a total of 12 goals, and provided five assists while playing for the Black Cats, a spell which has now come to an end.

It has been confirmed that O’Brien has joined Portsmouth, putting pen to paper on a contract that is set to keep him at Fratton Park until the end of the season.

That is something that Sunderland fans will hope can pave the way for a deal for Jermain Defoe, who is reportedly closing in on a return to the Black Cats.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of O’Brien’s departure, plenty of Sunderland fans were keen to give their thoughts on the implications of this business for the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Thanks for your efforts, my best memory of you at #SAFC was your brilliant committed performance away at Blackpool in the @Carabao_Cup

Really pleased you got those goals that night. Good luck and thanks again. — Phil Beckett 🇪🇺🇬🇧🔶️ (@PhilBeckettuk) January 31, 2022

Good luck to ya Aiden. Never done owt wrong or given a decent run to shine. Hopefully things work out better 👏 — Dave (@Dave63821031) January 31, 2022

Good now defoe number 10 announce yeh — Ethan O’Neil (@EthanOsafc) January 31, 2022

Yes yes all very good….now let’s hear the big news ……I’ll help ….na na na ..you do the rest — P (@justpassing73) January 31, 2022

Never could fault his commitment good luck 👍🏻 — Rob Tate (@RobTate87) January 31, 2022

good luck, now announce defoe !! — zCeadith (@zCeadith) January 31, 2022

All the best Aiden and good luck in the future. Top man! @AidenObrien22 — Colin Wright (@colwright3) January 31, 2022

Making way for Defoe — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) January 31, 2022