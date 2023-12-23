Highlights Will Still has received interest from multiple clubs, including Sunderland and Swansea, but ultimately chose to stay at Reims.

Despite the rumors, Still denies offering himself to any other club and expresses frustration with the media's portrayal of him.

Sunderland has appointed Michael Beale, ending their pursuit of Still, while Swansea continues their search for a new manager.

Will Still has become a wanted man in the Championship over recent weeks as a number of managerial vacancies opened up across the second tier.

This led to a mass amount of circulation surrounding his future in France as he remains in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Reims, whilst Sunderland and Swansea City had pinned the 31-year-old down on their respective shortlists to replace Tony Mowbray and Michael Duff.

It was clear that the Black Cats hierarchy's search centered around the pursuit of a youthful and upcoming head coach to take on a project at the Stadium of Light, which led to Still's name being mooted as a result of his well-documented exploits in France, before opting to appoint former Queens Park Rangers and Rangers boss Michael Beale earlier in the week.

It was revealed by Still through Belgian news outlet Voetbal Primeur, that an array of clubs -including the Swans - had made contact with him in the opening months of this campaign.

At present, his Reims side are sat in eighth place in the French top flight heading into the division's break over the festive period. They have accumulated 26 points from 17 games and are just two points behind LOSC Lille, who currently occupy fifth place which guarantees straight qualification into the UEFA Europa League Group Stage.

"Isn't that normal in the football world? Sunderland was definitely not the first club that showed concrete interest in me."

"Since the start of this season, Stoke, Swansea, Lyon, Rennes and a lot of other clubs have contacted me."

It remains to be seen whether this interest in Still is concrete from the likes of Swansea chairman Andy Coleman, who revealed earlier in the week that Alan Sheehan would take charge of the next two outings.

The first of those came last night, as the South Wales side emerged 2-1 victors over Preston North End, with the experienced Jamie Paterson at the double and securing a dramatic victory, with the winner coming in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

"Everyone thought..." - Still reveals stance on well-documented rumours

Unsurprisingly, the high number of rumours will have given Still plenty to ponder regarding the future of his current employers, as well as his own managerial career, which has a long, long way to go despite having previous experiences with Belgain sides Lierse and Beerschot.

The man who came to prominence for guiding Reims on a 17-game unbeaten run earlier in the year, despite not holding a UEFA Pro License at the time, has revealed his frustration with the speculation regarding a potential move back to England.

“I don’t know which French-language newspaper made up that story, but it certainly tarnished my image,” He told Gazete van Antwerpen via the Sunderland Echo.

“Now I know journalists can make or break you. The article was also quickly adopted in England. Suddenly I was in all the tabloids. Everyone thought I had offered myself to Sunderland. I wasn’t being honest, so to speak. And not to be trusted. But I would never offer myself to another club." Still continued.

“I’m not wired like that. I have too much respect for the people I work with for that. It’s a shame the story was blown up so much.

Still also stated that he was unaware of specific contract details of his that came to light amid the rumours.

“I didn’t even know that clause (allowing him to leave for €5m) was in my contract until last week. Perhaps that is why Sunderland put some pressure on certain media. Was it an attempt to get me out of here for free? I don’t know.

“I’m not interested in it either. But it does frustrate me. Because now it seems like I’ve become arrogant. Or started floating (in the clouds). But that is absolutely not the case. I am still the same Will as I was at Lierse or Beerschot.” He concluded.

Club Games Games Won Win % Lierse 9 7 77.78 Beerschot 15 6 40 Reims* 49 22 44.0 Will Still managerial stats, as of December 23rd 2023

Sunderland are one club that can now put this saga to bed, as Michael Beale takes charge of his first game this afternoon, as Coventry City make the trip to Wearside. Meanwhile, Swansea will turn their attention to the upcoming encounter with high-flying Southampton before reigniting their hunt for the new man in charge.