West Bromwich Albion have been benefitting from Daryl Dike's good form as they pursue a place in the Sky Bet Championship's play-offs in 2022/23.

It's been a far from straightforward career with West Brom for Dike so far, with injuries really troubling him since he made the move from Orlando in January 2022.

He's made only 23 appearances in all competitions and scored seven goals.

However, 21 of those outings have come this season, as have the seven goals, with Dike able to make much more of a fist of 22/23 than he did the second-half of 21/22.

The USMNT striker is currently on a run of four goals in five games, with Carlos Corberan's side collecting 10 points from an available 15 during that period, leaving them eighth and five points adrift of the top-six.

In what's been a boost for Dike, he's also been recalled into the USMNT squad for the upcoming international break in March, with the USA facing Grenada and El Salvador before the month's end.

That's big news for Dike, who took to Twitter to react to his call-up, sharing a video of some of his goals, alongside the caption: "Been loving life with West Brom, now it's time for camp."

The 22-year-old has eight caps already at international level and has also scored three goals. However, as injuries have impacted him at club level, it's had a knock-on effect with the USMNT set-up and he wasn't involved in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

West Brom aren't in action this weekend in the Championship, as their fixture with Sheffield United was postponed owing to the Blades progressing into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. They face Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, leaving the Baggies with a free weekend running into the international break.

Corberan's side are next in action on April 1st against sixth-placed Millwall, on the weekend that follows the US' clash with El Salvador.

The Verdict

This is a big moment for Dike.

Injuries have made it tough for him over the last year and missing out on a World Cup will have hurt.

However, he's got his head down and focused on getting back amongst the goals for West Brom, which has led him back into the USMNT set-up.

Fingers crossed he can chip into his good form on the international stage and return to the Hawthorns injury free.

