Once again, Watford will be starting a new season with another new manager, but this time the hierarchy are hoping that Valerien Ismael will bring promotion-winning football to Vicarage Road.

Rob Edwards was somewhat unfairly dismissed after just 10 league matches last season and then his successor Slaven Bilic also lost his job after less than six months, with the final boss of the campaign in the form of Chris Wilder not doing enough to earn an extended stay.

Now, hope rests on Ismael's shoulders but despite being in talks for multiple targets, he has only been able to add both Tom Ince and Rhys Healey to his squad, whilst a move for Ismael to re-unite with Barnsley's Callum Styles has gone quiet and South Korea international Cho Gue-sung is opting for a move to Denmark.

One area that Watford look short in is at wing-back, with left-sided player Hassane Kamara heading to Udinese and just a general lack of depth on the right-hand side of the pitch, with Jeremy Ngakia perhaps expected to start at this current moment.

And instead of going after two separate players to strengthen either side, there may be a solution to that particular situation in the form of bringing a player in who can be utilised comfortably on both flanks.

One player in particular would fit the bill and he is well-known to Watford fans - that man is Ashley Young.

What is Ashley Young's current situation?

At the age of 37, Young finds himself as a free agent but judging on what he did last season for Aston Villa, the ex-England international clearly has more left to give on the pitch.

Young played 32 times for Villa last season in all competitions, with most of his appearances coming at right-back - two years ago for Inter Milan though he was utilised as a left wing-back, showing his versatility after many years as a winger previously.

The veteran started plenty of times under Unai Emery last season but he has of course departed now, with his next move yet to be decided.

Why should Ashley Young make a return to Watford?

In 2021, Watford were linked with a move to bring Young back after 14-and-a-half years away - he made the switch from Vicarage Road to Aston Villa in January 2007 after he scored 22 goals in 110 appearances for his boyhood club and went onto win the Premier League and Serie A in his career.

At 37 though, Young is far-from finished after what he showed for the Villains last season and he could probably still play in the Premier League for another year.

But he said two years ago that a return to Watford would be 'difficult' to turn down, and even though they are now in the Championship he could get one final chance to end his career back in Hertfordshire.

Young would provide a good delivery from open play and set pieces and he's still got an engine to get up and down the pitch, just perhaps not for 90 minutes three times a week, such is the hectic Championship schedule.

The 39-cap international would be an asset for the Hornets and the supporters would welcome him back with open arms - all parties should try and do their very best to make it happen.