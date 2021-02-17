‘Now is the chance to respectfully part ways’ – Cardiff City set to make decision on long-serving individual’s future: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

With the January transfer window now closed, much of the immediate attention for clubs when it comes to player business, surrounds new contracts for those who are currently part of their squad, and Cardiff City are no different.

The Bluebirds, who are now seventh in the Championship table following their resurgence under the recently appointed Mick McCarthy, have a number of players whose current contracts with club are set to expire at the end of this season.

One such player who finds himself in that position at The Cardiff City Stadium, is long-serving winger Junior Hoilett.

The 30-year-old joined Cardiff from QPR back in the summer of 2016, and has since gone onto 184 appearances for the Bluebirds in all competitions, scoring 25 goals, and helping the club win promotion to the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.

This season, Hoilett has started just 14 of the club’s 30 league games, although it was reported last month that the Canadian international is one of several players the club are in talks with over a new deal.

However, with McCarthy having replaced Neil Harris as the club’s manager since then, it remains to be seen if that is still the case.

Football League World’s Cardiff City fan pundit, Ben Johnsey, has been discussing whether or not he thinks Hoilett should be offered a new deal at the club.

He said: “Personally, no.

“Hoilett’s been at the club for a number of years and has been a fan favourite during his time here, but I do feel he should leave at the end of the season.

“This is mainly due to the club needing to continue their work in bringing the age of the squad down, with Hoilett’s form dwindling and being the wrong side of 30 I feel now is the chance to respectfully part ways.”

Our Verdict

It does seem as though now could be a good time for Hoilett and Cardiff to go their separate ways.

With just two goals and two assists in 21 league appearances this season, Hoilett’s influence does seem to be waning somewhat, and given he will be 31 by the time next season begins, it could become more difficult for him to reverse that.

As a result, you do feel as though it may be better for him to step aside, to allow some more younger players to breakthrough in the Welsh capital, and potentially make a bigger impact for the Bluebirds.

Admittedly, it would be something of a disappointment for the club if they were to see Hoilett leave for free in the summer, as they would do if he does not sign a new contract at the club.

However, you would imagine he is on a rather high wage at The Cardiff City Stadium given his experience and pedigree, so removing that from the budget could at least help the club when it comes to their summer recruitment in that respect.