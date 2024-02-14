Highlights Stoke City's managerial record since 2018/19 shows a lack of consistency and success.

Steven Schumacher started off well but has since experienced a string of losses and poor performance.

It is too early to call for a change in management, and Stoke City should give Schumacher more time to implement his positive style and improve the team's home form.

Stoke City have been on a downward trajectory for quite some time now, with that showing no signs of stopping either.

Since suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18, five coaches have been instated as the man to stop the ongoing rot at the Bet365 Stadium.

Steven Schumacher is the latest of those, after the Liverpudlian showcased the hallmarks of a bright, homegrown head coach since taking over from Ryan Lowe at Plymouth Argyle.

Stoke City - Managerial Record Since 2018/19 (Championship Only) Games Managed Games Won PPG Gary Rowett (August 2018 - January 2019) 26 8 1.35 Nathan Jones (January 2019 - October 2019) 34 5 0.82 Michael O'Neill (November 2019 - August 2022) 128 47 1.36 Alex Neil (August 2022 - December 2023) 60 18 1.12 Steven Schumacher* (December 2023 - Present) 9 2 1.00 *All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of February 13th 2024)

Having narrowly missed out on the play-offs during his first half of a season in charge, the Green Army returned to the Championship with Schumacher at the helm, before he departed for the Potteries in December with Plymouth three points and as many places above their divisional counterparts.

Steven Schumacher's tenure at Stoke City so far

During the infancy of his tenure, it had seemed as if his new employers had turned a corner, as they went unbeaten in the league from his opening game - 0-0 with Millwall on December 23rd to a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United on January 13th.

The standout results from this period were a 3-1 away victory at Birmingham City and a goalless draw against Ipswich Town, who sat second at the time prior to their own slump in form.

Since the narrow win at the New York Stadium, it's been nothing but misery for Schumacher and the loyal supporters, who have seen their side lose four consecutive outings at an aggregate score of 13-3, including a 5-0 home drubbing by league leaders Leicester City.

Tensions boil over among Stoke City fanbase

This season could potentially be the one that broke the camel's back as far as the fans are concerned, as the club remain in grave danger of a first stint in League One since 2002.

Under Alex Neil, who won just six games all season prior to his dismissal on January 10th, and Schumacher, Stoke have averaged just 0.9 goals per game, whilst shipping an average of 1.5 goals per game.

Despite bringing in an array of attacking options under Neil in the summer, Stoke have only netted 29 goals in 31 games, with Andre Vidigal scoring six as their leading marksman.

In their most recent outing, a 3-1 away loss to Blackburn Rovers, who'd gone winless in seven before the encounter at Ewood Park, tensions reached boiling point as Wouter Burger, who has been the on-pitch captain since the 1-1 draw with Watford on December 29th, was involved in a heated discussion with disillusioned supporters.

Stoke City must back Steven Schumacher

Whilst recent results prove that the frustrations are understandable, it's too early to be calling for a change at the helm and the Stoke hierarchy mustn't pull the plug on the project under the 39-year-old.

His front-footed style at Argyle allowed for an array of highly entertaining matches, which must come soon to address the aforementioned goalscoring problems, with Morgan Whittaker previously his go-to man. Therefore, the likes of Andre Vidigal must believe their chance to prosper will come with time.

In Stoke's situation, an improvement in home form is paramount, only winning four games at the Bet365 all season and scoring just two league goals since the last of those, a 1-0 win over Leeds United on October 25th. The former Bury man's strength in Devon was Plymouth's home form, winning 24 of the 46 league games he oversaw at Home Park between December 2021 and 2023, which suggests that he can solve that issue in time.

Having a constant changing of the guard in Staffordshire since relegation from the top flight has led to their highest-place finish in that time being 14th place in consecutive seasons between 2021 and 2023.

As has been so often demonstrated at the club, the major overhaul of players and philosophies have meant that recent years have been so unsettling for many, which means it's unsurprising that no consistency has been built up in the past five to six years. Schumacher needs time to build the settled, positive atmosphere that was the foundation for success at Plymouth.

Two crucial encounters

Schumacher has stressed the importance of their upcoming home games against fellow strugglers QPR and play-off challengers Coventry City.

"First of all, we have to be committed to what we're trying to do," he told official club channels. "So we need to be fully organised, well-drilled because we're playing against a team at the moment who are in good form, and we need to put on a performance that warrants an opportunity to win the game.

"As I say, you've got to do both sides of the game. You've got to defend well, we've got to attack well and put in a type of performance that our fans can get behind," he added.

Stoke fans will be hoping for an encounter that sees their side on the front foot and one that avenges the 4-2 defeat suffered in West London back in November.

Frustration will understandably grow if they don't get that but it is not the time to pull the plug on Schumacher.