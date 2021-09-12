‘Now I see why we kept him’ – Many Luton Town fans react as midfielder makes fruitful return against Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to earn a draw against Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon.

The Hatters found themselves two goals down at half time, with Tyrhys Dolan and Harry Pickering finding the back of the net to give the hosts the advantage.

The Hatters, who were already working with a thin squad in what was a chaotic 24 hours before kick-off, welcomed Luke Berry back into the squad, who had not featured in a Luton shirt since the final day of last season.

Berry halved the deficit with 73 minutes on the clock when he converted past Thomas Kaminski in the Rovers goal from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s cross.

The former Cambridge United midfielder then doubled his tally in the 98th minute, coolly slotting past the 28-year-old, after latching onto Cameron Jerome’s knock-down.

The Hatters signed the 29-year-old from The U’s in 2017, with Luton then a fourth-tier club.

Berry has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 123 appearances for the Bedfordshire club, adding two goals and an assist to his tally last time out.

Here, we take a look at how some Luton Town fans reacted on Twitter to Luke Berry’s important brace against Blackburn Rovers in yesterday’s Championship clash…

Anyone thinking Berry is finished doesn’t know ball. — Stalte (@Stalte3) September 11, 2021

I love football. Always keep going until that final whistle blows. Can Luke Berry be the man to replace KDH? #LTFC https://t.co/yRIZMpqRYu — Lewis Williams (@LewisT_Williams) September 11, 2021

Always rated berry — James (@ltfcjames_) September 11, 2021

The hero we never knew we needed. — Will Gray (@LTFCWill) September 11, 2021

Now I see why we kept him😂😂 — Quinn (@Speed_Quinn) September 11, 2021