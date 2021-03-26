‘Now do it for your club’, ‘An example of what he can do’ – Many Derby fans react to standout international performance

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak scored his second goal for Poland in their 3-3 draw with Hungary last night, which has caught the attention of many fans of the East Midlands club.

In the first game of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Poland – one of England’s Group I rivals – scored a late equaliser to claim a point in Hungary.

The visitors were two down after 52 minutes but the introduction of Jozwiak helped turn the game around for them.

The winger’s low cross was turned in by Krzysztof Piatek for Poland’s opener before he stroked an equaliser into the bottom corner moments later.

Willi Orban re-established Hungary’s lead but an 83rd-minute goal from Robert Lewandowski ensured the points were shared.

Jozwiak joined Derby in the summer but while there have been glimpses of his quality, the 22-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact in the final third – scoring just once and adding two assists in his 34 appearances so far.

The winger’s performance last night should boost his confidence before he rejoins Wayne Rooney’s squad next week.

The ultimate Derby County shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Who was Derby's first ever shirt sponsor? Bass Brewery Patrick Fly British Midland BPCC

It certainly seems to have caught the attention of Rams supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I’d imagine playing with half decent forward players in a team that goes forward helps. Hope he remembers how to get back and cover when he gets back to pride park — tom (@DCFC_tom) March 25, 2021

This is an example of what he can do. When played in a team that is actually able to create he can perform https://t.co/AfBdtaqxYr — Ash ♞ (@AshFlude) March 25, 2021

Come on kamil, now do it for your club 🙏 — L (@LLJM__) March 25, 2021

Things you love to see https://t.co/OGfjTrkAa6 — alex (@_braamz) March 25, 2021

See what happens when he’s played in a decent system. #DCFC https://t.co/HOrwuhF2AX — Ryan 🐏 (@ryangj) March 25, 2021