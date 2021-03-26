Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Now do it for your club’, ‘An example of what he can do’ – Many Derby fans react to standout international performance

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak scored his second goal for Poland in their 3-3 draw with Hungary last night, which has caught the attention of many fans of the East Midlands club. 

In the first game of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Poland – one of England’s Group I rivals – scored a late equaliser to claim a point in Hungary.

The visitors were two down after 52 minutes but the introduction of Jozwiak helped turn the game around for them.

The winger’s low cross was turned in by Krzysztof Piatek for Poland’s opener before he stroked an equaliser into the bottom corner moments later.

Willi Orban re-established Hungary’s lead but an 83rd-minute goal from Robert Lewandowski ensured the points were shared.

Jozwiak joined Derby in the summer but while there have been glimpses of his quality, the 22-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact in the final third – scoring just once and adding two assists in his 34 appearances so far.

The winger’s performance last night should boost his confidence before he rejoins Wayne Rooney’s squad next week.

The ultimate Derby County shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18

Who was Derby's first ever shirt sponsor?

It certainly seems to have caught the attention of Rams supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Now do it for your club’, ‘An example of what he can do’ – Many Derby fans react to standout international performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: