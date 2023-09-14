Highlights Luke Williams is the current manager of Notts County and has the highest win percentage among all the managers in the club's history at 67.34%.

Several notable managers have led Notts County, including Neil Warnock, Jimmy Sirrel, and Kevin Nolan, who all had respectable win percentages ranging from 42.34% to 43.9%.

Ian Burchnall had the second-highest win percentage at 51.43% during his time as Notts County manager, but he ultimately left the club after two seasons that ended in play-off heartbreak.

The world's oldest professional football club are back in the Football League and are looking to make their mark in League Two.

Under Luke Williams, Notts County made great progress, and some believe they’ll be challenging for promotion this season as well.

When you look back at the managers who have sat in the hot seat at County, there have been some big names. Williams will be hoping by the end of his tenure he’s remembered fondly like some of those big names.

We’ve looked back at Notts County’s best managers based on win percentage.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Ron Fenton, 38.89%

Ren Fenton starts the list of Notts County’s best managers based on win percentage at 38.89%. While manager of County, he managed 90 games and won 35 of those games.

Prior to managing County, he had played football for over 10 years. His only experience as a manager was as Brentford caretaker. He worked as part of the County coaching staff before becoming their manager when Jimmy Sirrel left.

After County, he went to Nottingham Forest. He spent ten years on the coaching staff and another six as Brian Clough’s assistant. He was known as Clough’s right-hand man.

9 Jocky Scott, 39.44%

Jockey Scott was a hero in Scotland thanks to his playing career with Dundee and Aberdeen. Before moving south of the border to manage County in 2000, he had managed in Scotland at both those clubs.

With County, he managed 71 games and won 28. His win percentage of 39.44% puts him ninth in the rankings. His time at the club was short. He returned to Scotland, but did have brief spells in England with Sunderland and Plymouth as a coach.

8 Colin Murphy, 39.76%

Having previously been assistant manager at County, Murphy returned as the main man in 1995. His reign only lasted a year and a half, but he left with a respectable 39.76% win percentage.

In his first season, Murphy almost guided the club to promotion to the second tier, but his side lost in the play-off final. His second season started poorly, and he was sacked just before Christmas.

After County, Murphy managed the Vietnam national team, Cork City, and was assistant manager at Hull City. That was his last role in football.

7 Kevin Nolan, 41.67%

After a brief stint as Leyton Orient player-manager, Notts County appointed the former Bolton and West Ham man their manager. Nolan registered himself as a player, making him a player-manager, although he didn’t play a game.

During his time as manager, Nolan won 35 of his 84 games, which is a win percentage of 41.67%. Despite signing a three-year extension a year before, Nolan was sacked in 2018.

6 Jimmy Sirrel, 42.34%

Sirrel had three stints as manager of Notts County. His first between 1969 and 1975, his second between 1977 and 1982, and his final between 1985 and 1987. In total, he managed 581 games. That makes his win percentage of 42.34% even more impressive.

In his first season, he guided County to the Fourth Division Championship. They narrowly missed out on back-to-back promotions the following season. Sirrel did manage to get promotion to the Second Division the next season.

After a spell with Sheffield United, he re-joined County. He returned to the Second Division and, eventually, Division One. After a brief spell as ‘General Manager’, he returned as manager in 1985 to help the team after they dropped to the Second Division.

Sirrel is a legend of the club. His name lives on with the club, as a stand at Meadow Lane is named after him.

5 Neal Ardley, 42.59%

Neil Ardley was manager of County between 2018 and 2021. From his time in Nottingham, he has a win percentage of 42.59%. In total, he managed 108 games, winning 46 altogether.

Ardley wasn’t able to prevent County being relegated in the 2018/19 season, after taking over halfway through the season. He stayed at the club to try to return them to the Football League. In their first National League season, they lost in the play-off final. Ardley was sacked the following season.

4 Neil Warnock, 43.9%

A hero of the management game, Neil Warnock went to Notts County early in his career after impressing at Scarborough. Warnock enjoyed a good four years with the club, which ended up with a 43.9% win percentage. Unfortunately for Warnock, it only puts him fourth in the rankings.

Warnock took over the club in the Third Division. Under his leadership, they achieved back-to-back promotions and reached the First Division. He was sacked after the club were relegated and missed out on a place in the newly formed Premier League.

3 Keith Curle, 45.1%

Starting our top three of Notts County’s best managers based on win percentage is Keith Curle with a win percentage of 45.1%. Curle managed 51 games, winning 23 games.

After joining halfway through the season, his side just missed out on the play-offs. Despite a positive start to the 2012/13 season, Curle was sacked by County in 2013. He went on to manage Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Oldham Athletic, and Hartlepool United.

2 Ian Burchnall, 51.43%

Just missing on top spot is Ian Burchnall with 51.43%. Burchnall managed County between 2021 and 2022. During that time, he led them in 70 games, winning 36.

Burchnall failed to make a real impact at County, with both seasons ending in play-off heartbreak. He left Notts County and joined Forest Green Rovers.

1 Luke Williams, 67.34%

Taking top spot is their current manager, Williams. His current win percentage is a remarkable 61.34%, which puts him at the top of Notts County’s best manager rankings based on win percentage.

Williams guided Notts County back to the Football League last season and has his eyes on back-to-back promotions. As he battles to do that, his winning percentage will be affected.

Note: Williams’s win percentage is cut to the end of 2022/23 and will change over the course of 23/24.