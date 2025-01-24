Summary Notts County have opted to cut short Jevani Brown's loan spell.

The Bristol Rovers loanee struggled badly at Meadow Lane and failed to register a single league goal.

Brown's departure should leave the door open for Notts to add more to their attack.

Jevani Brown’s departure from Notts County this week should potentially open the door for the Magpies to add more depth in the attacking area of the pitch during the remainder of the January transfer window.

Stuart Maynard revealed after last weekend’s win at Accrington Stanley, that the forward’s loan deal had been terminated, with Brown heading back to his parent club, Bristol Rovers, with immediate effect.

Maynard also provided an update on the future of Josh Martin, stating that the former Norwich City and Portsmouth man had also left Meadow Lane, after the club opted against extending his short-term deal.

The departure of that duo should open the door for Notts to bolster their attack and provide cover for the strike duo of Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick.

Brown’s loan spell hasn’t lived up to expectations

When Jevani Brown’s loan move to Notts was confirmed on deadline day back in the summer, it came across as something of a last-resort option for the Magpies.

Signing a 29-year-old on a season-long loan deal didn’t really fit in with the transfer strategy we’ve come to expect from Notts over the course of Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz’s reign.

The controversy surrounding Brown’s past is also something Notts have tended to stay clear of in recent years, again suggesting that maybe they missed out on other targets over the summer.

That said, Brown is a forward with considerable ability, and it simply hasn’t worked out for him at Meadow Lane.

The Bristol Rovers loanee has struggled to have any impact whatsoever at Meadow Lane and has played just 481 minutes of League Two football, with just four league starts.

Jevani Brown 24/25 Stats, league only (As per Fotmob) Apps Minutes Goals Assists Chances Created 14 481 - - 11

Brown has looked a far cry from the player who notched 12 goals and nine assists from just 27 League One games for Exeter back in 2022/23.

After a disappointing campaign for Rovers last season, this loan move was a potential chance for Brown to re-vitalise his career, but it simply hasn’t played out in his favour.

His only goals for Notts came in the FA Cup win over National League North side Alfreton Town and he has struggled badly for form at Meadow Lane.

Earlier in the week, Football League World exclusively reported that Brown is now wanted on loan by Gillingham, Colchester United and Fleetwood Town.

Brown’s departure could open the door for another incoming at Notts

As much as Notts opting to cancel Brown’s loan deal before it was due to expire is a sign of how poor he has been, it is also perhaps a sign that the Magpies are anticipating another couple of attackers to come through the door at Meadow Lane.

Will Jarvis and Charlie Whitaker have bolstered the attack already this winter, but with Dan Crowley leaving the club and Alassana Jatta now the subject of bids, Notts may well still need more additions at the top of the pitch.

Jatta and McGoldrick are both enjoying fantastic seasons, but they have needed adequate cover all campaign.

Now that Brown’s stay has been cut short, Notts are left with just two loan players currently registered in the squad, George Abbott and Zak Johnson.

That leaves the Magpies with a significant amount of leeway to pad out their squad with loan additions in the remainder of the window, given that they are allowed to register up to five.

Loan players can provide the sort of marginal gains that can be crucial when competing at either end of the table and Notts will be looking to strengthen their chances of promotion as much as possible with the end of the season beginning to come into sight.