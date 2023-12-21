Highlights Notts County manager Luke Williams denies receiving an approach from Swansea City, but is flattered by the interest.

Notts County manager Luke Williams has revealed he is “flattered” by the interest from Swansea City, but insists no approach has been made.

Swansea decided to sack manager Michael Duff at the beginning of this month after a run of one win in eight games.

Duff left the Swans sitting in 18th place in the Championship, and now three games on since his departure, Swansea have won one, drawn two, and lost the other, with that being against Middlesbrough most recently.

The club still remains in 18th place with 25 points, five clear of the relegation zone, and 11 off the play-off places.

It is clear they would like to make an appointment soon, but as things stand, it’s uncertain what route the club is going down.

The latest on Swansea City’s managerial search

Alan Sheehan has been placed in temporary charge of the Welsh club since Duff’s departure, and it has been reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, that he will remain in charge of the club’s game against Preston on Friday night.

While the interim boss refused to rule himself out of the running, he insisted the people above him will make the right decision for what is best for the football club.

This comes after Swansea failed to make Tottenham Hotspur coach Chris Davies their new manager. The 38-year-old was considered the club’s top target to replace Duff, but according to BBC Sport, Davies decided to turn the opportunity down and remain with the Premier League side.

That means Swansea are turning to other targets, with Williams being someone that has emerged as an option. According to Wales Online, a number of the club’s current players are said to be encouraged when it comes to Swansea potentially targeting the Notts County manager.

The report adds that an unnamed senior player has spoken with the hierarchy, further emphasising the encouragement to pursue a deal for the 42-year-old.

But as yet, nothing seems to be concrete, and Swansea’s search for a new manager is continuing.

Luke Williams reveals no approach has been made from Swansea City

Williams has been mentioned in regards to the Swansea vacancy ever since Duff was sacked, and now the Notts County manager has spoken about the links, revealing he hasn’t received an approach from the club.

Williams told BBC Sport: “It's natural [to be linked] because I worked there.

"Maybe somebody saw me in a coffee shop in Wales and put two and two together. But I actually live there and have lived there for nearly five years.

"It's very flattering, but I need to concentrate on doing my job here."

Luke Williams would be a very good appointment for Swansea City

It seems that the Swans wanted Spurs coach Chris Davies to replace Duff, but that seems to be one that is unlikely to happen.

Therefore, the club are looking at other targets and out of the managers who have been mentioned, Williams seems to be a perfect fit.

The Notts County manager has done an excellent job at the club since taking over, but before that he did a great job as an assistant manager, earning a good reputation in the game.

If the Championship side were to appoint the 42-year-old as manager, he would fit the club’s style of play and seeing as he already knows the club, it could help them in both the short-term and long-term.