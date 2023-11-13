Highlights Notts County has had a successful start to the season in League Two, with the team spending much of the season so far in the automatic promotion places.

The club has made several new signings this year, including former Watford midfielder Dan Gosling, to strengthen their squad for the upcoming year.

While many of the new additions have impressed, the article highlights the club's eight biggest transfer flops, including players like Sol Campbell and Ben Burgess, who failed to make a positive impact at Notts County.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Notts County in League Two.

The Magpies are back in the EFL following a four-year absence after securing promotion from the National League last season.

Luke Williams' side have adapted seamlessly to the fourth tier, spending much of the season so far inside the automatic promotion places, and they will be optimistic of completing back-to-back promotions in the year ahead.

Seven new players arrived at Meadow Lane this summer, and Notts have strengthened their squad even further with the signing of former Watford midfielder Dan Gosling.

Notts County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dan Crowley Morecambe Permanent David McGoldrick Derby County Permanent Aidan Stone Port Vale Permanent Jodi Jones Oxford United Permanent Will Randall Sutton United Permanent Lewis Macari Stoke City Loan Ollie Tipton Wolves Loan

Many of the Magpies' new additions have impressed so far, particularly Crowley and McGoldrick, but it is fair to say not all of those who have made the move to the club over the years have made a positive impact.

We looked back at Notts' eight biggest transfer flops...

Sol Campbell

It is difficult to argue against Campbell being the Magpies' biggest transfer flop.

The defender, who had enjoyed an illustrious career with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Portsmouth, signed a five-year deal at Meadow Lane in August 2009 during Sven-Goran Eriksson's time in charge, and he was said to be earning £40,000 per week.

However, just days after making his debut in September 2009, Campbell walked out on the club, and his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 49-year-old would return to haunt Notts in 2019 as manager of Macclesfield Town, leading the Silkmen to League Two survival at the Magpies' expense.

Ben Burgess

Striker Burgess joined the Magpies from Blackpool in August 2010.

The 41-year-old was part of the Seasiders squad that won promotion to the Premier League the previous season, the fourth time he had achieved a promotion during his career, but it did not work out for him at Meadow Lane.

Burgess scored just five goals in 49 appearances for Notts, and after joining Cheltenham Town on loan in March 2012, he was released that summer.

Ade Akinbiyi

Akinbiyi played for a host of clubs in his career, including Norwich City, Gillingham, Bristol City, Leicester City, Stoke City and Burnley, and he made the move to Meadow Lane in September 2009 after his release by Houston Dynamos.

The striker was part of the Magpies' League Two title-winning squad in the 2009-10 season, but he struggled to make an impact, failing to score in 11 appearances.

Akinbiyi was released by Notts at the end of the campaign, and he would be without a club for the next three years before joining Colwyn Bay as a player-coach in July 2013.

Febian Brandy

Brandy came through the academy at Manchester United, and he had spent productive loan spells with Swansea City, Hereford United and Gillingham prior to joining Notts on a free transfer in February 2011.

The striker looked an exciting signing, but he failed to score in nine appearances for the Magpies, and he was released by the club at the end of his short-term contract.

Brandy went on to have stints with the likes of Walsall, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Crewe Alexandra and Rochdale, but he struggled to live up to his potential.

Filip Valencic

After a spell with Italian side Monza, Valencic arrived at Meadow Lane in July 2015 as part of Ricardo Moniz's summer rebuild.

The midfielder's minutes were limited during his time at Meadow Lane, and he scored just once in nine appearances for the club, although it was a memorable goal in a 1-0 win over Crawley Town in January 2016.

Valencic has gone on to have a decent career, and Notts supporters will be frustrated they did not get to see the best of him.

Gill Swerts

Like Valencic, Swerts also made the move to Meadow Lane in the summer of 2015.

The defender was a high-profile addition for the Magpies having previously played for the likes of Feyenoord, Vitesse and AZ Alkmaar, while he also scored one goal in 17 appearances for the Belgium national team.

However, it was a disappointing spell for Swerts in the East Midlands, and after making 16 appearances for the club, his contract was terminated by mutual consent in February 2016.

Julian Jenner

Jenner was another player who joined Notts in the summer of 2015.

The winger had previously represented the likes of NAC Breda, AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse, and he featured for the Netherlands at U21 level, but he failed to make an impression at Meadow Lane.

Jenner made just 15 appearances for the club before announcing his retirement in January 2016 after Moniz's departure.

Declan Edge

Former New Zealand international Edge joined the Magpies in 1985.

However, the striker scored just two goals in 10 appearances in his two-year spell at Meadow Lane, and he returned to former club Gisborne City on loan in 1986.

Edge's time in the East Midlands is not fondly remembered, and he was once voted Notts' worst signing of all time by magazine FourFourTwo, as per the NZ Herald.