Notts County have seen numerous managers come and go since their formation in 1862, but who has been amongst the worst statistically?

The oldest side within the Football League were naturally one of its founding members in 1888. They have recently found their way back, following their first-ever relegation to the National League five years ago.

Former Swansea City assistant, Luke Williams, took charge in the summer of 2022 and still plies his trade in Nottingham. He is nowhere near this list and boasts one of the best records in the Magpies' history. Williams sits second in the list currently with an average of 2.25 points per game (PPG).

All data has been collected from Transfermarkt, and only managers who have taken charge of 10 or more games have been included.

6 Neil Warnock - 1.02

Neil Warnock is arguably the most recognisable manager in the EFL and is reverred by many. However, his days at Notts County were not as successful as stints that he enjoyed elsewhere.

The 75-year-old gaffer has managed in the Premier League, and recently left his position at Huddersfield Town

5 John Sheridan - 0.94

Nobody else in this list managed to obtain more than one point per game, so every spell left a lot to be desired.

John Sheridan joined shortly after the end of the 2015/16 season that saw him save Oldham Athletic from League Two relegation. However, he was dismissed after just 220 days after equaling a club record of nine successive defeats. The Irish manager subsequently made two returns to Oldham and took charge at both Carlisle United and Wigan Athletic.

4 Harry Kewell - 0.87

Harry Kewell enjoyed an astonishing playing career, plying his trade for the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool, however, the same could not be said about his venture into management.

The Australian took charge of County for just 14 games in 2018 and won only three. He was dismissed after three months after taking the team from play-off finishers, to one place above the relegation zone.

3 Jamie Fullarton - 0.83

Jamie Fullarton was at Notts County's helm between January 2016, and March 2016. He took charge of even fewer games than the man above him here, and emerged victorious from two.

After his days at Meadow Lane were no more, Fullarton never stepped into the dugout of another professional club. He most recently left his post as the Technical Director at Walsall in 2022.

2 George Poyser - 0.64

George Poyser took charge of the Magpies between 1953 and 1957, however, despite his longevity, the boss maintained a poor points per game record.

He oversaw more than 100 matches before making the switch to Manchester City.

1 Gary Brazil - 0.53

According to Transfermarkt, Notts County's worst manager in the club's history is Gary Brazil.

Brazil took the reins in October 2001, but was sacked shortly after the new year rolled around, following a five-week winless period. The manager, who spent most of his playing career at Fulham, subsequently enjoyed caretaker spells in charge of Nottingham Forest.