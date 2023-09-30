Highlights Notts County has a dedicated fanbase and has fought hard to reach their current success in League Two.

Notts County are infamous for being the Football League's oldest club, and have the fanbase to back it up.

Following a difficult few seasons, the Magpies are back on the up, and look better than ever. However, they have fought for a while to get to this point.

In May 2019, defeat to Swindon Town saw County relegated to non-league for the first time in their 157-year history. Many expected a bounce straight back up, but the National League is brutal and tough to escape from, due to its single automatic promotion place.

The side finished third in their inaugural campaign in the fifth tier but fell short in the six-team play-offs. County tasted the same fate in their next two terms, finishing fifth on both occasions.

Last season, their spellbinding 107-point haul was somehow still not sufficient to gain automatic promotion, as Welsh behemoths Wrexham amassed 111. However, this time their play-off story was different, and Luke Williams guided the Magpies to League Two, where they are now looking for back-to-back promotions.

This success has seen fans flock back into Meadow Lane, but who are amongst the most famous to line the terraces?

Billy Ivory

It is well documented that Billy Ivory is an avid Notts County supporter. He even wrote a play based around the club in 2012, entitled, Diary of a Football Nobody.

He is mainly recognised for his work within the film and TV industry, working on the likes of Common as Muck, The Sins, and Made in Dagenham, which were all nominated for BAFTAs.

The 59-year-old was born locally in Southwell, and is currently a Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing at Nottingham Trent University, so has stayed close to his roots.

Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg is arguably the biggest County fan to make this list. The musician has been an ever-present at Meadow Lane since a young age and has become associated with the club in recent years. He has been the Magpies' away shirt sponsor for the last four seasons.

Like Ivory, Bugg was born locally, in Clifton. His top songs include: Be Someone, Lightning Bolt and Seen It All.

Saint Raymond

Saint Raymond is another singer/songwriter who makes this list, however, his music differs slightly from Bugg's Indie offerings. He takes more of a mainstream approach and managed to secure a spot opening for global superstar, Ed Sheeran on his UK, Ireland and European arena tour in 2014.

He was brought up a Magpies supporter and is a regular at Notts County when his career allows him to be.

Hayley Turner

The final famous Magpie to make this list is flat racing jockey, Hayley Turner, who also grew up in Nottinghamshire. In 2008, she made history in the horse racing world by becoming the first female jockey to ride 100 winners in a calendar year in Britain.

More than a decade later, Turner became the first female winner of Royal Ascot since 1987, and was even awarded an OBE for her services to the sport.