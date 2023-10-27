Last season's two National League promotion winners renew rivalries when they go head to head in a big game in League Two on Saturday afternoon, when Notts County host Wrexham at Meadow Lane.

These two sides the whole of last season battling at the top of the National League, with Wrexham eventually winning promotion back to the Football League as fifth-tier champions, with Notts County following them up via the play-offs.

Both sides have now settled rapidly into life in League Two, and are eyeing a second consecutive promotion this season.

With the two sides set to meet on Saturday, Notts County go into this game second in the fourth-tier standings, with Wrexham just one position and three points behind them.

Current League Two standings Position Team Played Points 1st Stockport County 15 32 2nd Notts County 15 30 3rd Wrexham 15 27 4th Mansfield Town 14 26 As of 27th October 2023

As a result, this all looks well set to be another thrilling and fascinating encounter between these two sides on Saturday afternoon.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at some of the big questions to be asked ahead of this latest meeting between Notts County and Wrexham, right here.

What is the latest Notts County vs Wrexham team news?

Notts County will still be without a handful of players for this clash, with the defensive duo of Adam Chicksen and Richard Brindley still out due to injury.

Midfielder John Bostock will also be out with his own fitness problems. However, the Magpies will be given a boost with captain Kyle Cameron and striker David McGoldrick both in line to return after missing the midweek win at home to Newport County due to suspension.

Wrexham also have injury issues to deal with, after Eoghan O'Connell and Ryan Barnett were both forced off during their 2-1 win at home to Sutton United on Tuesday night due to injury.

Manager Phil Parkinson has since suggested that the duo will not feature at Meadow Lane as a result of that, while goalkeeper Rob Lainton is a longer term absentee with a knee problem.

Are tickets still available for Notts County vs Wrexham?

In an update issued on Friday afternoon, Notts County confirmed that a limited number of tickets remain available to home supporters for Saturday's game. However, they are due to go off-sale, from 5pm on Friday afternoon.

Those tickets are priced at £22 for adults, £16 for over 65s and 18-21s, £8 for Under 18s, £6 for Under 16s, and £1 for Under 12s.

Wrexham meanwhile, have sold out their allocation for the game, meaning they will be backed by 2,875 fans at Meadow Lane.

Is Notts County vs Wrexham on TV?

Notts County vs Wrexham will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights will be shown on the Football League round-up show from 9:00pm on ITV 4 n Saturday night, and from 12:10am on Sunday morning on ITV 1.

What time does Notts County vs Wrexham kick-off?

Notts County vs Wrexham is due to kick-off at 15:00 on Saturday 28th October at Meadow Lane.

Team news for the game will be announced an hour before kick-off, at 14:00.