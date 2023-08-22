Highlights Notts County are unbeaten in three matches, having lost their first two of the season.

The Magpies have only suffered a single home defeat in 2023.

Tranmere have only won one away league game this calendar year.

Notts County look to continue their solid form when they host Tranmere Rovers at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

The Magpies endured a baptism of fire upon their return to League Two, suffering a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Sutton United on the opening weekend.

Luke Williams' side were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Lincoln City, but they have responded by embarking on a three-match unbeaten run - beating Doncaster Rovers 3-1 last time out.

And County will be buoyed by the fact they have only lost one home league game in 2023, going down against Dagenham & Redbridge back in February.

By contrast, Tranmere have only won once on the road this calendar year - their sole success also coming six months ago against Stevenage.

It has been a modest start to the season for Ian Dawes' side, who have lost three of their opening four matches in League Two.

Last weekend, they were beaten 4-3 by Salford City at Prenton Park, where Callum Hendry scored a second-half hat-trick for the visitors, and will desperately seek a response here.

What is the latest team news ahead of Notts County v Tranmere Rovers?

Last season’s top scorer Macaulay Langstaff opened his account for this term with two goals in the win over Doncaster.

Langstaff had gone three games without finding the net, but will be eager to make up for lost time should he lead the Magpies’ line again.

"He came close to a hat-trick, but I think it’s fair to say he deserves the goals for his work rate," Williams told County’s website after the Doncaster win.

"He’s playing a bit of catch-up because he likes [to score] a goal a game, so he has to score another brace. He was brilliant [against Doncaster]."

Tranmere may be without Luke Norris and Lee O’Connor after the pair were substituted at half-time during their defeat by Salford.

Rovers were 2-1 up at the time and Dawes believed the enforced alterations were key to the result going against his side.

"You make those changes, you go out, and then to concede after a minute from half-time – we know is not acceptable, it’s not good enough," he told the club website in his post-match interview.

"It just changed the flow of the game a little bit. It’s really unlike us because we defend really well normally and in a good shape, and we don’t give many chances away. But we looked like we were going to be vulnerable defensively."

Is Notts County v Tranmere Rovers on TV?

The game will not be available to watch live on TV. Although fans not attending can follow the action on local radio or by watching Gillette Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3pm BST.

Alternatively, supporters can purchase an audio match pass via both official club websites.

After the game finishes, highlights will be available via Sky Sports, who will post a three-minute video on their YouTube account.

ITV will also show highlights of the game later on ITV4 from 9pm that day – with the programme repeated on ITV1 later at 11.30pm.

Are there tickets available for Notts County v Tranmere Rovers?

Tickets for home supporters went on general sale on Monday, so there are plenty of seats still available via the club’s official website in The Kop, Family Stand and Derek Pavis Stand.

Meanwhile, tickets are available for Tranmere fans in the Jimmy Sirrel Stand. These can be purchased via Rovers’ website.

What is the kick-off time for Notts County v Tranmere Rovers?

The match between Notts County and Tranmere kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday.