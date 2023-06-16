Notts County will be looking to achieve a great deal of success in League Two when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

The Magpies will learn who they are set to face on the opening weekend of the season when the fixture list is released next week.

Having secured promotion to the fourth tier earlier this year, it will be interesting to see just how much business County will conduct over the course of the coming months.

As is the case for their League Two rivals, the Magpies are now free to purchase, and loan in players as the summer transfer window is open.

County boss Luke Williams has already bolstered his squad by signing David McGoldrick and Will Randall.

Jodi Jones meanwhile has made a permanent switch to Meadow Lane following his successful loan spell at the club.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest County transfer news.

What is the latest Notts County transfer news?Notts County miss out on Jonny Williams deal

A report from The Sun earlier this week suggested that Notts County were one of a number of the clubs who were keen on a move for Jonny Williams.

Wrexham and Northampton Town were also touted as potential suitors for the Wales international.

Despite seemingly being on the verge of completing a move to Bradford City, Williams ended up sealing a switch to Gillingham.

The midfielder will officially become a Gills player after his contract with Swindon Town expires at the end of June.

Magpies captain Kyle Cameron commits his future to the club

County captain Kyle Cameron has opted to sign a new deal with the club.

The defender's previous contract was set to expire this summer.

As confirmed by the Magpies' official website, Cameron is now set to remain at Meadow Lane until 2025 after signing a two-year deal.

Cameron helped his side seal promotion last season by making 46 appearances in the National League.

County midfielder Jim O'Brien signs fresh terms

Jim O'Brien is also set to stay at the club as he put pen to paper on a new contract earlier this week.

As revealed by the club's website, O'Brien is set to represent the Magpies during the 2023/24 campaign after signing a one-year deal.

O'Brien will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running in League Two as he represented County at this level in the 2018/19 season.