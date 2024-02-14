Highlights Jodi Jones continues to impress with his assists, accumulating 20 already this season.

Jones broke a record with a short pass to Dan Crowley in their recent defeat to Gillingham.

Despite overcoming three ACL injuries, Jones has flourished and is now breaking records in League Two.

Jodi Jones' season for Notts County keeps on getting better and better, but his latest assist that he added to his impressive showreel on Tuesday evening, might be his best one yet.

The Magpies winger, who was signed from Oxford United in the summer after a successful loan spell at Meadow Lane, has been an integral part of Notts' attacking play this season, accumulating 20 assists already this season.

In January alone, the Malta international registered six assists, four of which came in a 5-5 draw away at Grimsby Town, breaking the record in last Friday's defeat to Gillingham at Meadow Lane with a short pass to Dan Crowley.

While it may not have been the most spectacular to break the record, Jones was back at it again in south Wales on Tuesday evening, providing two assists for top scorer Macaulay Langstaff, with his first one a thing of beauty.

Jodi Jones' latest assists have League Two defenders worried

The wide man was deployed in a more attacking role against Newport on Tuesday evening, having normally operated in a wing-back role, where the majority of his assists have come from this season.

However, given more license to affect the top of the pitch, it took Jones just 22 minutes to grab his first assist of the night after a spell of sustained pressure, breaking down the right-hand side before crossing into the area for Langstaff to nod home.

As you can see, Jones' skill and close control of the ball was simply breath-taking, with Notts supporters taking to X to admire their number 10's glorious assist.

Jodi Jones' statistics this season

Jones has become one of the most important players for the Magpies this season, and it's great to see a player flourish having gone through so much early in his career.

After suffering three ACL injuries in as many years had the 25-year-old winger fearing his playing days were over, but has since helped Notts return to the Football League, played against England at Wembley, and is now breaking records in League Two.

Jodi Jones' Notts County statistics this season as per FotMob Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 20 Chances created 54 Successful dribbles 58 Pass accuracy 86.2% Fouls won 51 Successful crosses 47

It's great testament to his character having overcome adversity to reach the very top, and repay the faith shown in him by former boss Luke Williams last season, to go on and sign with the club and continue to showcase the evident talent he displayed during the early days of his Coventry City career.