Highlights Jim O'Brien transformed Notts County's fortunes by guiding them back to the Football League after a spell in non-league.

O'Brien's loyalty, with over 150 appearances, reflects his dedication, having played a significant role in their resurgent journey.

Emerging briefly as head coach, the 36-year-old showcased promise, hinting at future managerial success despite starting his coaching career.

When Jim O'Brien walked through the doors at Meadow Lane in January 2019 after being released by Bradford City, many could not have predicted the legacy he would leave at Notts County.

From relegation to the National League to becoming the head coach of the Magpies, albeit for one game in League Two, the 36-year-old has been a pivotal member of their rise back to the Football League.

Jim O'Brien's Notts County journey so far

Having predominantly played in his home nation of Scotland, O'Brien first came to England in 2010 when he signed for Barnsley, spending four years in Yorkshire before moving to Coventry City.

He would go on to have spells with Scunthorpe United, Shrewsbury Town, Ross County and the Bantams before signing for Notts County in 2019, becoming former manager Neal Ardley's second signing of the January window.

But that season would end the Magpies' 130-year stay in the Football League, dropping to non-league for the first time in their history. O'Brien would be one of 12 senior players released at the end of the season, but would resign for the club in August.

He almost helped the club return to League Two at the first time of asking the following season, but would fall at the final hurdle in the play-off final against Harrogate Town.

But three years later, along with Sam Slocombe, Connell Rawlinson and Richard Brindley, the midfielder would return to the Wembley arch after an enthralling title race with Wrexham, winning the play-off final against Chesterfield to guide them back to the division where his Notts County career had started.

His time at the club thus far has resulted in over 150 appearances for the club, the most he has ever made for one side during his career, including two hat-tricks which make up half of the goals he has managed to score for the club.

Jim O'Brien's Notts County statistics Season Apps Goals Assists Mins played 2018/19 18 2 1 1612 2019/20 17 1 0 1183 2020/21 33 3 0 2060 2021/22 26 1 2 1407 2022/23 27 4 1 1611

Jim O'Brien one to watch in management

Following on from Notts County's promotion to League Two, they adapted to life well at a higher level, with former manager Luke Williams drawing praise from the higher divisions.

And in January, following Michael Duff's sacking from Swansea City, the Magpies boss was announced as their new head coach, returning to the club having previously been on the club's staff under Russell Martin during the 2021-22 season.

He left Notts in fifth place in the division, with O'Brien, alongside goalkeeper coach Tom Weal and Joao Alves placed in interim charge while their search for a new manager took place.

The 36-year-old took charge of one game, and it proved to be a cracker, drawing 5-5 away to Grimsby Town, a game that saw Jodi Jones record four assists at Blundell Park.

Stuart Maynard was announced in the coming days as the new head coach, but O'Brien's short tenure in charge proved he has the respect of his team-mates, which could be a sign of things to come moving forward.

O'Brien, the club's longest-serving player, possesses the UEFA A Licence and has already taken his first steps into coaching with a role in Sheffield United's academy, but in an interview with BBC Radio Nottingham, admitted he is not quite ready to hang up his boots just yet.

The midfielder has seen a number of faces walk in and out of the Meadow Lane doors during his five-year stay in the East Midlands, with Ardley alone signing an influx of players during his three-year spell, which included the likes of Enzio Boldewijn, Kyle Wootton and Ruben Rodrigues, but O'Brien's signing will stick out for many Notts fans, with his time at the club already assuring him of legend status at Meadow Lane.