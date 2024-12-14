Summary Notts County should target a repeat of their successful loan deal for Arsenal's Marc Bola in 2016/17.

Bola made a significant impact at Notts, helping secure their League Two status with high-quality performances.

Signing a Premier League youngster on loan could help Notts fill the gap until Jodi Jones returns, boosting their promotion push.

Notts County should look to target a repeat of their 2016/17 loan deal for Arsenal youngster Marc Bola.

Bola starred in the second half of that campaign and played a big role in ensuring Kevin Nolan’s men preserved their League Two status.

With Kellan Gordon struggling for form of late and Jodi Jones still sidelined, Notts have been stretched at wing-back in recent weeks. They have had to seek makeshift solutions at times, with Sam Austin, George Abbott and youngster Madou Cisse all featuring on the flanks in recent weeks.

Another option in their wide areas should definitely be towards the top of Notts’ January priorities, as they seek to further strengthen their squad and reignite their promotion push.

Marc Bola was the perfect loan addition for Notts

Bola arrived at Meadow Lane on loan from Arsenal on deadline day in 2017.

The then 19-year-old made a massive impact at Notts, who recovered from a terrible first half of the season to secure their Football League status with several games to spare.

The left-back only made 13 appearances in black and white, but he caught the eye immediately for his high-quality performances.

His sole assist for the Magpies came in a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient in what was a vital ‘six pointer’ at the foot of the table, when he beat two defenders and squared for Jon Stead to bury a crucial late winner.

Bola’s performances at Meadow Lane didn’t go unnoticed by his parent club, and he was loaned up to League One with Bristol Rovers the following season.

He went on to craft a successful Football League career for himself, playing for both the Gas and Blackpool in League One, before making the step-up to the Championship with Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old is now playing in the Turkish Super Lig for Samsunspor.

Marc Bola Career Apps (Fotmob) Club Apps Middlesbrough 103 Blackpool 48 Samsunspor 38 Bristol Rovers (Loan) 23 Notts County (Loan) 13

Related Lincoln City and Crawley Town highs haven't been matched at Notts County yet Kellan Gordon has struggled to hit the highs that he experienced with Lincoln and Crawley at Notts.

Notts should target a repeat of the Bola deal in January

With Jodi Jones still sidelined with an injury, Notts could use some more dynamism out wide once again.

While any team would naturally be hit hard by losing one of the league’s best players, Notts have coped with his absence particularly poorly.

Kellan Gordon has seriously struggled for form, resulting in Notts calling on a series of makeshift options and, while that decision has done a job for Stuart Maynard over a short-term period, Notts desperately need more quality in their wide areas if they are to kick-start their promotion push once again.

However, with Jones potentially returning from injury as soon as the new year, it would be a waste for Notts to target another permanent option on their wings as, when he returns to full fitness, it’s highly likely that Jones will start week in, week out.

With that in mind, a loan move for a Premier League youngster, akin to the Bola deal back in 2017, would be ideal for Notts to plug the hole until Jones is back to his best.

With several players hopefully nearing a return to fitness in Notts’ midfield, the Magpies’ January shopping list shouldn’t be too lengthy. This should allow them to focus on quality rather than quantity and take their time assessing their options, to ensure they can bring in the personnel who are the best fit in each position.