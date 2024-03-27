Notts County have enjoyed a plethora of talent walk through the doors of Meadow Lane, arguably none more so than in their current squad in League Two.

The Magpies in recent seasons have made use of the loan market during their four-year stay in the National League, with the likes of Jodi Jones, Archie Mair and Anthony Patterson just a few of the players who have enjoyed successful spells in the East Midlands.

Norwich City's Jaden Warner, Fulham's Luca Ashby-Hammond and Charlie Colkett from Crewe Alexandra are the only players within Stuart Maynard's ranks currently on loan with the club, but there have been plenty of times over the years when Notts fans have fallen in love with a loan player.

Arguably, one of their best loan signings in recent years came back in 2016, where a midfielder spent almost two years with the club, and his performances on the pitch would excuse him from the fact he came from the Magpies' local rivals, Nottingham Forest.

Jorge Grant's Notts County statistics

Having made a handful of appearances at the City Ground, Grant sought a loan move for more game time, and found that just over the River Trent with Notts County.

The signing was completed on Deadline Day in the January window, having featured for the Reds in an Under-23 match against the Magpies' counterparts earlier that day. Grant would join Kevin Nolan's side for the remainder of the season, with the former Newcastle midfielder describing the youngster as someone who would help improve the current squad.

In his second game for the club, he scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 2–2 draw at home to Exeter City, and would go on to score a further five times in the league, also grabbing three assists along the way, endearing himself to the Notts fans who were disappointed it was only for half the season.

It seemed unlikely when Grant signed a new three-year deal with the Reds the following season, going on to say he was targeting a starting spot in the first-team at the City Ground following his exploits at Notts. However, the midfielder would return to Meadow Lane for the 2017/18 campaign, much to the delight of the Notts fans.

The Forest loanee would go on to have the most prolific season of his professional career so far, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in 56 matches in all competitions, including a goal in their play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City at Meadow Lane.

Grant would score five braces that term, including one against local rivals Chesterfield, and along with fellow Forest loanee, Ryan Yates, produced a string of excellent performances for the Magpies in a season they went so close to gaining promotion to League One, but would ultimately be their downfall in the season to come.

Jorge Grant's Notts County statistics as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 2016/17 17 6 3 1,387 2017/18 56 19 9 4,218

Grant would leave the club and return to Forest with the hopes of finally breaking into the first-team picture, but would find himself out on loan once more the following season.

Jorge Grant is yet to rediscover his Meadow Lane form

It's a great shame that a player once destined to don the shirt of the club whose academy he had risen through, would fail to transpire.

Following his successful season with Notts, Grant would move to Luton Town on a season-long loan, but would return to the East Midlands in January, having scored 4 goals in 22 appearances, joining Mansfield Town for the remainder of the campaign, scoring four times in 18 appearances.

Grant would secure a permanent move away to Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee, and would rediscover some of the form shown at Meadow Lane, being named in the League One Team of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign, signing an extension on his current deal midway through that season.

In June 2021, it was revealed that the contract which he signed in January had a buyout clause to any Championship side, which resulted in a move to Peterborough United, but Grant would only spend one season with the Posh, making 29 appearances before completing a move to Hearts, where he still plays his football.

He has since featured in the Europa League and Europa Conference League for The Jambos, and is slowly starting to become a regular starter within the side, having just recovered from an ankle injury in December.

Grant's time at Notts County will be remembered fondly and perhaps the kickstart of his career on the Meadow Lane turf. Despite having come from the Magpies local enemy, the midfielder would be welcomed back with open arms to the black and white army.