Notts County are interested in Bristol City forward Sam Pearson as they plan for life back in the Football League.

Who is Sam Pearson?

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks with the Robins, and he was given an opportunity in the first-team a few years ago, making five appearances in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, since then, Pearson’s minutes have come out on loan, which includes spells with Inverness, Yeovil and most recently in League Two with AFC Wimbledon.

With the season having finished, Pearson will return to Ashton Gate ahead of pre-season, but it’s unclear whether he has a future with the club, as he has just a year left on his deal, and Bristol Live have revealed that Notts County are keen on doing a deal.

The Magpies boss Luke Williams knows all about Pearson, having worked with him when he was the Bristol City U23 boss, so that connection could give them an advantage if rival interest emerges in the player.

Another former Bristol City academy employee, George Lawtey, is part of Williams’ staff at Meadow Lane, so it would be another familiar face if Pearson did join.

It’s unclear what sort of fee would be required, however with Pearson out of contract in 12 months, and with the attacker not seemingly having a future at the Championship side, it’s unlikely to be too much for Notts County.

Williams will be hoping to build a squad that can push for successive promotions, after their dramatic play-off final win over Chesterfield at Wembley in the National League on Saturday.

A move could suit all parties

It seems apparent that Pearson needs to leave Bristol City to get the regular game time he will want, which is crucial at this stage of his career. So, the prospect of joining Notts County, a club on the rise, is one that’s going to appeal to the player.

Of course, the added bonus of linking up with Williams again could be pivotal, and he clearly feels Pearson is a player with the potential to make a big impact for Notts County in the years to come.

So, there doesn’t seem to be many stumbling blocks to this move, and it’s one that you would expect to happen if the interest is serious. For Pearson, it’s a shame his time at Bristol City is coming to an end, but he will now need to kick-on elsewhere.