Notts County have endured a difficult start to 2024 under new manager Stuart Maynard, with their aspirations of finishing in the play-offs all but extinguished after yet another damaging defeat in midweek.

The Magpies led the game Checkatrade.com Stadium courtesy of Sam Austin, but Scott Robertson’s second bookable offence midway through the second half changed the complexion of the contest, with Klaidi Lolos and Ade Adeyemo scoring twice in five minutes to compound yet more misery on the Magpies.

Notts are yet to win at Meadow Lane this season and have slipped down the League Two table, with the prospect of losing some of their star performers despite back-to-back promotions being a real possibility after making an excellent start to the season.

Of the current playing squad, eight players will see their contracts end in the summer, including the likes of John Bostock, Aden Baldwin and Cedwyn Scott, with it yet to be seen whether new terms will be agreed for those players, no matter what division they play in next season.

Notts County players out of contract in the summer as per Transfermarkt Aden Baldwin CB Richard Brindley CB Geraldo Bajrami CB Tobi Adebayo-Rowling RB Jim O'Brien CM John Bostock CM Cedwyn Scott ST Luther Munakandafa LW

However, at Football League World, we take a look at the players who could realistically leave the East Midlands club for a transfer fee in the summer, with three players featuring.

Macaulay Langstaff

The Magpies’ top scorer, Macaulay Langstaff, has enjoyed yet another prolific season in the black and white of Notts, surpassing 20 goals in his first season as an EFL player, having only turned out for Gateshead in the National League North two seasons ago.

Upon his arrival in the East Midlands, many questioned whether the Stockton-born striker could make the step-up to the National League, but he answered those questions and then some, scoring 41 goals in the fifth tier.

But his performances this season have attracted wandering eyes from sides further up the English football pyramid.

During the January transfer window, the 27-year-old was linked with a move away from Meadow Lane, having bagged 18 goals before the turn of the year, with the likes of Birmingham City, Sunderland, Derby County and Wrexham all reportedly interested in his services.

Despite signing an improved contract in the summer that will keep him at the club until 2027, it has been reported that a fee of around £1.5m valuation has been placed on the striker, and you feel that Notts could reluctantly cash in, especially if promotion is not achieved this term.

Jodi Jones

Another one of the Magpies’ top performers this year has been Jodi Jones, who signed from Oxford United on a free transfer in the summer having previously joined the club on loan to aid their Football League return the season prior.

It was a show of faith by former manager, Luke Williams, and the Malta international has most certainly repaid that on the pitch this season. Already, the 26-year-old has registered 20 assists in League Two this term, breaking a fourth tier record in the process, and is vastly becoming a firm fans favourite during his first full season at Meadow Lane.

But in a similar situation to Langstaff, his performances, if they are maintained from now until the end of the season, are bound to attract interest from sides higher up in the divisions. The main worry for the Magpies in failing to secure promotion is the loss of Jones and their number nine, who are integral to how the side functions.

Having signed a two-year contract in the summer, it will be interesting to see whether he is a player who Notts may consider letting go if the right offer comes in.

Will Randall

One player who has yet to set his Magpies career alight is Will Randall, who signed from Sutton United having played a huge role in the U’s promotion from the National League in 2019.

However, since his arrival at Meadow Lane, the 26-year-old has struggled with several niggling injury issues, resulting in just nine appearances in all competitions, seven of which have come from the substitutes' bench.

Since Maynard’s arrival, Randall has played just two minutes in the defeat to AFC Wimbledon at the start of the month, and it seems unlikely that he will be able to force his way into the side between now and the end of the campaign.

This could see a potential transfer away from the East Midlands for the midfielder. Having signed on a two-year deal in the summer and showcasing his quality in the division below, he could be a shrewd addition to a newly-promoted National League side for a cheap price, meaning Notts will make some money from the free transfer.