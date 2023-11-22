Highlights Macaulay Langstaff's impressive performances and goal-scoring record for Notts County this season could attract interest from higher-level clubs.

Langstaff's decision to turn down lucrative offers in the summer and sign a new deal has proven to be a good decision for both him and the club.

Notts County will need to be prepared if they are to lose Langstaff or their manager Luke Williams, as they are currently two of the team's biggest assets.

Notts County have been in fine form this season and have once again been aided by the immaculate performances of clinical striker Macaulay Langstaff.

However, his fine form could be worrying for Magpies fans with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Just Stockport and Mansfield Town currently best Notts County in the League Two table, and that has been helped by the 13 goals of Langstaff, who has once again proved his doubters wrong in scoring countless goals for the club, but this time in a higher division.

It had been debated whether Langstaff would be able perform in the EFL, but he's more than proved his worth so far this season, and that could be a worry to the County faithful.

With plenty of Championship and League One clubs looking for a new number nine, it is likely that the Notts County forward will be of high interest to many top clubs, given his strong performances after his step-up to League Two.

A similar situation occurred in the summer when Langstaff was attracting some lucrative offers from high-profile Championship clubs, such as Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Questions were asked of the County striker when he opted to turn down the offers, instead signing a new 4-year deal at the club.

This came off the back of Langstaff's record-breaking 42-goal season in the National League, where he scored the most goals for a player in one season, as his side were promoted after a tense play-off final win against Chesterfield.

However, it has so far proved to be a good decision for the forward and the club could still benefit if he does opt to leave the club, as his price tag will have generously risen since the start of this season.

Like Langstaff, the striker's former Notts teammate Ruben Rodrigues was heavily sought after in the summer, following a spellbinding season in the National League.

But unlike the Notts striker, the technical midfielder opted to depart Meadow Lane in favour of a move to the Kassam Stadium, when he joined Oxford United in the summer, much to the dismass of the admiring Magpies fans.

Since joining the club, Rodrigues has so far proved his worth, starting in 16 of his 20 appearances whilst scoring four times and assisting twice for his new side, proving he was able to make the step-up from the National League to League One.

Such is his strong relationship with current County boss Luke Williams, when questioned over the potential new Oxford United manager, Rodrigues said "I hope Luke Williams, but I can’t say too much. I can’t say it because I love Notts County."

Williams, who had recently been linked with the move to Oxford United, has been a catalyst in Notts County's recent success.

Probably their two biggest assets at this current moment, Notts County would be devastated to lose either Langstaff or Williams anytime soon.

With Barrow, Crewe and Wrexham all within three points, County will need to be prepared if they are to lose any of their key men.

Using Daniel Crowley as an example, fans can at least be reassured by the top-class recruitment at the club.

Crowley was brought in during the summer as a replacement for Rodrigues and has seamlessly fit into the gap left by the Portuguese midfielder.