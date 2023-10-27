In the last few years, there has been a real influx of overseas superstars - whether that be from the sports world or Hollywood - who have been investing their money into football clubs in the United Kingdom.

The most high-profile acquisition in recent times has been the decision for actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to get involved with Wrexham whilst they were in the National League, and they completed their takeover in February 2021.

Just over two years later, having invested heavily into the North Wales outfit, the Reynolds and McElhenney saw the Red Dragons promoted to back to League Two, where they are hoping to witness back-to-back promotions come May 2024.

They are not the only famous faces from across the Atlantic Ocean that are now involved in EFL and Premier League clubs though, with NFL superstar J.J. Watt purchasing a minority stake earlier this year in Burnley before their promotion back to the top flight.

Leeds United have also got the NBA's Russell Westbrook on board as an investor in the 49ers Enterprises group that owns the Elland Road outfit, whilst major-winning golfers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are a part of the same group after joining earlier this year.

Then there is American Football legend Tom Brady, who is now on board at Birmingham City among their relatively new Stateside ownership, so there is a really big handful of massive names now involved in football in the UK.

In a bizarre twist though, a report emerged on Friday that global superstar singer Taylor Swift was looking into investing in Notts County - another League Two club who went toe-to-toe with Wrexham in a bid for the National League title in 2022-23.

Does Taylor Swift really want to invest in Notts County?

Both went up in the end, with the Magpies needing the play-offs to reach the fourth tier of English football once more, and perhaps that caught Swift's attention.

However, not everything is as it seems.

The report came from the 'Weekend Sport', which is owned by West Ham chairman David Sullivan and is known for its satirical stories, and both Swift and Notts County have become the centre of this sensationalised piece.

So, to spoil the party for any County fans that are also 'Swifties', the 33-year-old isn't actually looking into investing in the fourth tier outfit.

However, Notts County's current owners have had something to say on the matter in a very light-hearted fashion.

What have Notts County's owner said on Taylor Swift's 'takeover' attempt?

Danish businessmen Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz took control of County in 2019 from Alan Hardy, and in their first three years as custodians at Meadow Lane they were losers in the National League play-offs three times in a row.

They were successful at the fourth time of asking though in 2023 when they defeated Chesterfield at Wembley, and a lot of faith has been shown in head coach Luke Williams and plenty of money has been invested.

Clearly sensing their chance to go viral on social media with the fake Swift story though, the Reedtz pair issued a fun club statement through County's official X account, where they used plenty of her song titles to create their response.

It's certainly a bit of fun from their perspective, and it's definitely gotten a lot of traction on social media, and ahead of Saturday's massive clash with Wrexham, it's the kind of publicity that is desired.