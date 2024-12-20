Summary According to Football Insider, Notts County are interested in taking young Nottingham Forest striker Joe Gardner on loan in January.

Fellow League Two clubs Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Morecambe are all also reportedly chasing the 19-year-old.

Notts have a crucial advantage in their locality to Forest that could see them beat their competitors to Gardner's signature.

One of Notts County’s top priorities in the January transfer window will surely be getting a striker though the door at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies have struggled badly for form in recent weeks and in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat away at Salford City, they were soundly beaten, producing what it’s fair to say was their worst display of the season so far.

While they look a shadow of their usual selves all over the pitch at the minute, Notts have been particularly poor in the final third of late. They’ve failed to score in three of their last four games in League Two, and they desperately need to get another striker into the club in January.

Notts’ only genuine options at the minute are Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick, but with Jatta likely to miss more games through international call-ups and McGoldrick now 37, another option is a must for Stuart Maynard’s side.

Nottingham Forest youngster Joe Gardner, who was linked with a loan move to Notts last week according to Football Insider, could be the perfect addition to complement the striking options already at the club.

Gardner could be the perfect fit for Notts

Forest youngster Gardner could be the perfect fit for what Notts are after.

The 19-year-old forward has shone for Forest’s Under 21s side this season, having scored five and assisted two from 12 games in Premier League 2 so far this season.

He was even nominated for the elite academy division’s Player of The Month award for his November performances, which included a blistering 22 minute hat-trick against Everton Under 21s.

Gardner also netted his first ever professional goal back in September, scoring the opener in Forest Under 21s’ 2-1 win away at Carlisle United in the Vertu Trophy.

Joe Gardner Career Appearances (As per Transfermarkt) Competition Apps Premier League 2 35 U18 Premier League 34 EFL Trophy 6 FA Youth Cup 4 FA Cup 1

Despite his age, Gardner is versatile and can play anywhere across the frontline.

Although he is likely a long way from regular first-team minutes at Forest, Gardner is on the radar of Nuno Espirito Santo, who handed him his senior debut from the bench in last January’s FA Cup win over Bristol City.

The Portuguese was pleased with what he saw from the youngster, saying after the game: “He did well. He showed spirit, character and energy. I hope he has a fantastic career. I will try and help him as much as I can.”

Crucially for Notts, he could provide a youthful energy that they are crying out for.

Notts have lacked genuine pace up front for several seasons now and with Jatta and McGoldrick both often tending to drop deep to link the play, Notts need someone capable of testing defences in behind. Gardner could be that man.

Notts will surely have an advantage over Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Morecambe

According to Football Insider, Notts face competition from fellow League Two sides Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Morecambe to secure the forward’s signature.

Given their proximity to Forest, Notts surely have a potentially key advantage over the other three reported candidates.

Loan deals between the two clubs have worked well in the past, with Ryan Yates and Jorge Grant both excelling in Notts’ run to the League Two play-off semi-finals back in 2017/18.

Look further back and the likes of Kieron Freeman and Brendan Moloney also impressed during a period spent on the black and white side of the Trent.

Notts’ locality will allow Forest to keep track of their young star with ease and would even allow them the option of having him train with their first-team on occasion.

Another factor to consider is that a move across the city, would also be a much better fit for Gardner on the human side of things. He’d be able to go out and get valuable experience in the men’s game, without having to relocate and move away from home at such a young age.

While there are obviously many more factors that must be considered when planning a loan move for a young player, ensuring he is in an environment where he is relatively comfortable and familiar can only help aid his development.

With this in mind, Notts should surely be able to use this advantage to push a deal over the line ahead of their League Two competitors.

We’ve seen successful loan deals between the two Nottingham clubs in the past, and we could be about to see another.