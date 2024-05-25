Notts County are yet to make a move in the summer transfer window when it comes to attacking options as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming League Two campaign, with only centre-back Matty Platt arriving from Bradford City.

While the previous season only finished just over a month ago, the Magpies' rivals in the division have already dipped into the market to improve their squads in the final third for a chance to achieve promotion next term.

One of Stuart Maynard's potential opponents for a place in the top seven are Milton Keynes Dons, who are keen to rectify their play-off semi-final defeat to Crawley Town with another push for promotion under Mike Williamson likely to be on the cards.

And the first steps to achieving that have been taken, with the arrival of a former Notts loanee who played a pivotal role in Stockport County's title triumph this term.

Related Kasper Schmeichel makes Notts County reveal after brutal Man City exit The former Magpies goalkeeper went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup with Leicester City

MK Dons confirm Connor Lemonheigh-Evans capture

MK Dons confirmed the signing of Connor Lemonheigh-Evans from the Hatters following the expiration of his deal at Edgeley Park, ending a two-year stay with Dave Challinor's side.

The 27-year-old offers a versatile option in the forward areas for Williamson, often operating anywhere across the final third of the pitch, with the ability to play on either flank, given that he is comfortable with both feet.

Lemonheigh-Evans' arrival at the Stadium MK is a shrewd, yet possibly needed addition to their ranks given the rumours circulating around the Dons' current squad, with the likes of Max Dean and Dan Kemp impressing for the club last season - the latter departing on a free transfer.

The attacker not only brings a wealth of goal-scoring prowess, but experience too, having achieved two promotions during his seven-year professional career, and that character and personality will be needed in the dressing room to ensure MK Dons go one better in the 2024/25 campaign.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is an opportunity missed for Notts County

Of course, Lemonheigh-Evans spent time on loan with Notts County during their promotion winning season in the National League, and was considered a real coup at an important stage of the campaign, having previously helped Torquay United win the National League South.

However, his time at Meadow Lane left a lot to be desired, making just five appearances under Luke Williams, totalling to 204 minutes of action, before being recalled to Edgeley Park just a month after signing.

But this previous season has seen him return to his best, spending the first half of the season on loan with AFC Wimbledon, including playing 90 minutes against the Magpies in a 4-2 victory for Johnnie Jackson's side, before returning to Stockport.

Lemonheigh-Evans would become a prominent figure for the Hatters during their title run-in, missing just two of their last 20 league meetings, ending the season with back-to-back strikes against Accrington Stanley and Wrexham.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' 2023/24 statistics as per Transfermarkt and FotMob Appearances 41 Goals 9 Assists 5 Minutes played 2,677 Pass accuracy 70.4% Chances created 26 Successful dribbles 28 Fouls won 38 Duels won 205

While Notts' focus lies elsewhere when looking at the areas they need to strengthen during the summer transfer window, you feel as though welcoming back Lemonheigh-Evans to Meadow Lane on a free transfer is perhaps an opportunity missed.

The 27-year-old offers good League Two experience, and hit form at the end of last campaign, meaning he would have been a dependable option to turn to for Stuart Maynard.

With speculation continuing to circle around top scorer, Macaulay Langstaff, the club will be braced for a long summer of trying to ensure their prized asset remains in the East Midlands, while also ensuring the likes of Dan Crowley and Jodi Jones also stay with the Magpies to ensure a promotion push can be achieved next term.

Despite his previous loan spell at Meadow Lane failing to deliver, a player who many know has endless ability and the versatility to fit anywhere across the forward line, Notts may look back at this transfer as one that got away when they face off against Lemonheigh-Evans next season.