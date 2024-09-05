Key Takeaways 8 defensive additions have overhauled the Notts County unit that was the worst in League Two last season.

Notts must better the 86 league goals they conceded last season if they are to achieve promotion this time around.

Summer signings Matty Platt and Jacob Bedeau have already improved the defence and look like being bargains.

Eight additions in the defensive third of the pitch saw Notts County completely overhaul their defence over the summer, but so far two of those additions in particular have stood out.

The Magpies’ backline already looks a significantly tighter unit than the one which finished the 2023/24 season with League Two’s worst defensive record, something which can be attributed in large part to the performances of new arrivals Jacob Bedeau and Matty Platt.

The centre-back duo have both been outstanding in the opening games of the season and, alongside Lewis Macari and new goalkeeper Alex Bass, they are already looking like the answer to Notts’ defensive issues.

Bedeau and Platt are proving to be Notts bargains

After last season’s constant breakdowns at the back, defensive reinforcements would’ve sat firmly at the top of Notts’ priorities for the summer window and in Platt and Bedeau they look to have picked up two bargains.

Both arrived at Meadow Lane on free transfers, with Platt joining from Bradford City on 24th May and Bedeau making the switch from Morecambe on 11th June.

With both players out of contract at their previous clubs at the start of the summer, the fact that Notts have been able to secure the signatures of both highlights once again how attractive a proposition Notts are for players at this level of football.

The all-round package that Notts can offer a player can be matched by very few in the lower leagues, something which is invaluable to them when pitching the club to prospective signings.

League Two defensive stats 23/24, as per Fotmob Matty Platt Jacob Bedeau Kyle Cameron Aden Baldwin Appearances 35 43 43 41 Successful tackles per 90 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.4 Interceptions per 90 1 1.2 0.6 1.2 Clearances per 90 4.8 4.6 2.7 4.5 Blocks per 90 0.7 1 0.7 1.4 Tackles won (%) 70.2% 66.2% 63.2% 59.3% Aerial Duals won (%) 63.2% 55.9% 57.8% 59.6%

Platt has been brought in to play the central role within The Magpies’ back three and, so far, he’s looked totally comfortable within Stuart Maynard’s system.

The 26-year-old, who was part of the Barrow side that beat Notts 3-0 on their way to the National League title back in 2019, has dealt superbly with balls into the box so far.

He also seems to have a good awareness of when he has time to play out from the back and when the ball simply must be cleared, something which will be crucial to Notts’ defensive efforts this season after giving possession away in their own third far too often last season.

With Platt operating in the central role within Notts’ back three, the onus will be on him to handle the ball extremely regularly when building attacks - Aden Baldwin ended last season with the highest number of accurate passes per 90 minutes in the entire league while playing in that role.

While Platt can’t match the technical ability of his predecessor Baldwin (few League Two centre halves can, in fairness), he still looks more than capable of being able to handle the ball enough to be effective in Maynard’s system.

Meanwhile, Bedeau brings a little more pace and quality on the ball to the Notts backline, and the left-sided centre half also looks to be a superb one on one defender from what we’ve seen so far.

The former Aston Villa man looks very capable technically, something which is vitally important considering Notts’ two wide centre halves are relied upon to step into the play and support the two wing-backs.

Bedeau and Platt have overseen significant early improvements

Notts’ defensive record was the third worst in the entirety of the top four leagues last season. Only the South Yorkshire duo of Rotherham and Sheffield United shipped more goals than Notts’ 86 and with those two finishing rock bottom of their respective leagues, Notts can count themselves lucky that their phenomenal attacking talents ensured they were never in any serious trouble.

Even in the early stages of the season, you can tell that it’s highly unlikely Notts will concede that many again.

Last Saturday’s 2-1 away victory at Swindon Town outlined the strength that Platt and Bedeau bring to the backline.

Notts came under siege from their hosts in the second half, with The Robins having 13 shots at goal in the second 45, and a total of 0.64xG.

David McGoldrick’s 80th minute winner came heavily against the run of play, but through all the pressure, The Magpies’ defence stood firm, culminating in them winning a game they almost certainly would have lost last season.

Platt’s strength in dealing with balls into the box was evident, with the Notts centre back ending the game with six clearances (three headed). Both of those totals were higher than anyone else on the pitch.

The fact that Notts can now go away from home, face 16 shots and all kinds of pressure and stand firm, only conceding to a superb strike from distance, is a hugely positive sign.

Stuart Maynard’s side have already scored the third-highest number of goals in the league as well as creating the third-highest number of big chances, so even just a small improvement on last season’s defensive performances will likely see The Magpies win significantly more games.

If Platt and Bedeau continue to turn out performances like they have so far, Notts’ goals conceded column will likely look a lot less worrying this time around.