Notts County ensured a winning conclusion to their League Two fixtures at Meadow Lane on Saturday afternoon with a narrow victory over Colchester United.

Macaulay Langstaff's 28th goal of the season was the difference between the two sides as Stuart Maynard earned his second home success since taking the reins in January, hopeful of using the triumph as a platform to build on next term.

While the Magpies' first campaign back in the Football League is yet to conclude as they travel to Forest Green Rovers on the final day, some supporters feel they may have seen some of the squad for the final time at Meadow Lane.

Notts have seven players out of contract in the summer, while top scorer Langstaff has also been linked with a move away. But for one player in particular, a post on social media following their weekend victory has hit supporters harder than most.

Jim O'Brien's social media post could mean the end of Notts County career

Jim O'Brien was handed a rare start for the Magpies for the visit of Colchester at the weekend, partnering Scott Robertson in central midfield.

The 36-year-old was at his brilliant, combative best, producing a number of important tackles in the middle of the park while also offering a threat in the attacking areas for the Magpies.

With six minutes of the game remaining, the number six was shown on the fourth officials' board as David McGoldrick prepared to enter the action, with Meadow Lane rising to their feet to applaud O'Brien as he left the field.

That continued after the full-time whistle, with the players conducting a lap of appreciation as the Scot's name was sung from the Kop as he made his way over to them.

In the aftermath of what could be his final appearance at Meadow Lane, O'Brien took to Instagram to post a message thanking the Notts supporters not only for this season, but since his arrival at the club in 2019.

Jim O'Brien will be remembered as a Notts County legend

The word legend is often lazily thrown around in football, but that word is perhaps the only way to describe O'Brien and his influence at this football club.

Since walking through the doors of Meadow Lane in January 2019, the midfielder made it his mission to get Notts County back into the Football League following their relegation the season prior.

And he almost succeeded at the first attempt, helping his side reach the National League play-off final at Wembley, but falling short at the final hurdle as they were beaten by Harrogate Town in the capital.

It seemingly only made O'Brien hungrier to achieve his ambitions, but the Magpies continued to fall short at the end of their respective campaigns, with two fifth-placed finishes seeing the club lose both times in the play-off quarter and semi-finals.

It looked as though history was going to repeat itself last season as their titanic battle with Wrexham saw them finish second on 107 points. But a dramatic comeback victory against Boreham Wood set-up a return to the Wembley arch, with O'Brien one of four players left at the club who were involved in that final three seasons ago.

His mission was accomplished on another dramatic afternoon, helping the club return to League Two.

O'Brien's presence and influence in the Notts dressing room has been evident, taking charge of the club following Luke Williams' departure to Swansea City in January, overseeing a 5-5 draw away to Grimsby Town.

But he has also contributed on the pitch, scoring four goals this season, adopting a popular celebration which shows his admiration for the club.

While nothing has been confirmed by O'Brien and the club, his post on social media perhaps hints that a potential exit from Meadow Lane could be on the horizon as the season comes to a close.

The 36-year-old admitted in January that he was in no rush to move into management. He has juggled his playing commitments with a coaching role at Sheffield United, meaning it could be a potential avenue for the club to explore in the near future.

Jim O'Brien's Notts County statistics as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists Minutes played 2019/20 17 1 0 1,319 2020/21 33 3 0 2,060 2021/22 24 1 2 1,407 2022/23 27 4 1 1,611 2023/24 42 4 0 1,924

O'Brien's time at the club will be remembered for his tireless displays, connection with the supporters and helping the club reclaim their title as the world's oldest professional football club.

And in the years to come, supporters across the Meadow Lane terraces could be singing 'Jimmy's at the wheel' once again.