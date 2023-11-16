Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer praises Notts County head coach Luke Williams for his loyalty to the club and believes it was crucial for them to keep hold of him amidst speculation about his future.

Williams denies rumors of contact with League One side Oxford United and confirms that the rumors were sparked by a comment made by a former player, Ruben Rodrigues.

Williams expresses his happiness at Notts County, where he is working for a wonderful club and trying to progress. Notts County currently sit fifth in the League Two table and are in contention for promotion.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Williams was in "advanced talks" with League One side Oxford United as the U's search for a new manager following Liam Manning's departure to Bristol City.

However, Williams denied that there had been any contact with Oxford, and he believes the rumours came about after former Notts midfielder Ruben Rodrigues, who made the move to the Kassam Stadium this summer, said that he would like the 42-year-old to replace Manning.

"I heard that our friend Ruben Rodrigues made a comment, and I actually spoke to Ruben," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"The journalist asked Ruben a question immediately after the game and the guys out there have their adrenaline going, and they’re in a certain frame of mind.

"I would say he was probably caught off guard a little bit. He said something after the game that probably sparked more attention.

"I know that I was linked with the job and it’s flattering because they’re a club doing so well.

"I haven’t had any contact, only with Ruben. I’m very happy, I have a wonderful club that I work for and we’re trying to progress."

Williams has been in charge of the Magpies since last June, and after guiding the club to promotion from the National League last season, his side have made an excellent start to life back in League Two.

Notts currently sit fifth in the table, just two points from the automatic promotion places, and they are back in action when they host Bradford City at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

League Two Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 17 19 38 2 Wrexham 17 7 33 3 Mansfield Town 16 16 32 4 Crewe Alexandra 17 11 32 5 Notts County 17 4 30 6 Barrow 17 5 28 7 Morecambe 16 5 27 8 Accrington Stanley 17 1 26

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Williams' continued commitment is great news for the Magpies, and he praised him for his loyalty to the club.

"Luke Williams, the head coach of Notts County, has ended all speculation over his future by committing his services to the club," Palmer said.

"Luke said he was flattered to be linked with the vacant job at Oxford United, but he has an affinity with Notts County after guiding them to promotion last season and he wants to continue his quest for a second consecutive promotion.

"Notts County sit fifth in League Two, and it was vital that they kept hold of the man who guided them out of the National League.

"The decision conveys a potent message about the importance of loyalty in a sport that is often overshadowed by financial consideration.

"Let's hope the owners remember this in difficult times in the future which there are sure to be at Notts County."

What next for Notts County?

Palmer is right that retaining Williams is hugely important for Notts.

Williams has done an outstanding job at Meadow Lane since his arrival last summer, and his side are in contention to secure back-to-back promotions this season.

It would have been tempting for Williams to make the move to Oxford, who currently sit second in League One, and his continued commitment to the club will be a big relief for Magpies supporters.

There is likely to be interest in Williams in the future, but after his latest comments, Notts will be hopeful that he will remain at the club for a long time to come.