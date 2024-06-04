Notts County are interested in signing Terell Thomas following his departure from Charlton Athletic.

That's according to a report from journalist Pete O'Rourke, who say that the Magpies are already in talks to sign the defender.

Thomas initially started his senior career with Charlton without making a senior appearance for the club.

He then returned to The Valley in the summer of 2022, following his departure from Reading. The 28-year-old then went on to make 61 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, scoring once and providing three assists.

Terell Thomas senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists AFC Wimbledon 90 2 1 Charlton Athletic 61 1 3 Woking 44 3 1 Sutton United 20 1 0 Crewe Alexandra 19 0 1 Wigan Athletic 8 0 1 Reading 2 0 0 As of 4th June 2024

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, it has been confirmed that he will not be offered a new deal by the club, meaning he is looking for a side.

Now though, it seems Thomas might not be out of the game for long following his Charlton exit, with interest already emerging from elsewhere.

Notts County keen on Terell Thomas deal

As per this latest update, Notts County are in talks with Thomas about a potential move to Meadow Lane this summer on a free transfer.

Indeed, it is thought that the League Two side are already preparing to make an offer to the centre back, in an attempt to convince him to join the club.

If confirmed, Thomas could become Notts County's second signing of the summer transfer window already.

Another centre back, Matty Platt, was confirmed as the Magpies' first signing of the summer last week.

He is set to join on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with another League Two side, in the form of Bradford City.

Platt himself has signed a two-year contract with Notts County, securing the 26-year-old's future at Meadow Lane until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Following their promotion from the National League in 2023, Notts finished the 2023/24 campaign 14th in the League Two table, nine points adrift of the play-off places.

For their part, Charlton finished the 2023/24 League One season 16th in the third-tier standings, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Terell Thomas could be a good signing for Notts County

It does feel as though the signing of Thomas could be a good one for Notts County to make if they can get it done.

The departures of Aden Baldwin - to Bradford City - and Richard Brindley mean that the Magpies have lost some depth at centre back already this summer.

They will therefore need to bring some extra options in to fill those voids in the centre of their defence, and while Platt helps to do that, they may need extra options beyond him.

Getting Thomas in would ensure they manage to replace those two departing options, and they would be bringing in an option with plenty of experience above League Two level.

That means he ought to be a more than capable option for the Magpies next season, and on a free transfer, it could be a sensible one financially as well.

With all that in mind, there does seem to be an argument that Notts County are making a smart move by making an offer to sign Thomas this summer.