Notts County will be putting plans in place already for next season, having all but secured their League Two status upon their return to the Football League.

The Magpies had started the campaign in fine fashion, but have since plummeted down the standings, leaving fans in the unfamiliar position of seeing their side finish in mid-table.

They have discussions to hold and decisions to make concerning a number of players who are set to see their contract expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Football League World takes a look at the Notts players who are set to leave Meadow Lane once their contracts expire in the summer unless something changes.

1 Aden Baldwin

Aden Baldwin is the first of four defenders to feature on the list and has again built on his strong showings in the National League last term, albeit with the odd mistake here and there.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent performer in the central role of the back three, with his array of passing ability his standout asset.

But with Notts' conceding a large number of goals this term, improvements in defence will be the key focus during the summer, and Baldwin should be offered a new deal but may find himself not starting as regularly as he has done in the first two years of his Notts career.

2 Tobi Adebayo

Tobi Adebayo has been a victim of the quality ahead of him. Only equipped to play in that right wing-back role, he has been unable to get past Aaron Nemane, as well as suffering a few niggling injuries during the course of the year.

He is a player who showed in glimpses during their National League triumph the quality he has to offer but for a number of reasons, he hasn't been able to make much of an impact this term.

Adebayo is an amazing character to have around the team but his future be away from Meadow Lane.

3 John Bostock

A player who proved so pivotal to Notts' National League promotion last season, John Bostock continued where he left off at the start of his first season as a Football League player in 2020.

The arrival of Scott Robertson, however, has pushed him out of the starting line-up, having featured mostly from the bench since the turn of the year.

While his experience would be useful for next term, and with long-term absentee Matty Palmer returning, it seems unlikely Bostock will be offered a new deal, despite his impact during his 18-month spell in Nottingham.

4 Richard Brindley

Throughout his career, Richard Brindley has lined up for the likes of Chesterfield, Rotherham United, and Colchester United, however, his longest spell at any club has been with County.

Joining in 2019, the 30-year-old is one of four players who featured in the play-off final defeat to Harrogate Town in 2020 and then was able to make amends three years later by earning promotion back to the Football League.

After signing a new two-year contract in 2022, a decision regarding Brindley's future will have to be made over the coming months having been out for much of the season with niggling injuries.

5 Jim O'Brien

Scotsman Jim O'Brien joined the Magpies in 2019 for free after leaving Bradford City and has since become a club legend, having helped Notts return to the Football League last season.

The 36-year-old has proved his importance to the side with his experience at times this season, steering the ship when it was announced that Luke Williams would be joining Swansea City in January.

His one game produced a 5-5 draw with Grimsby Town and will be interesting to see whether O'Brien continues to play, or takes up a role in the dugout.

6 Cedwyn Scott

Cedwny Scott, the man who fired the Magpies back to the Football League, suffered a devastating blow in only his fifth game and has missed much of the campaign.

However, he has since been welcomed back into the starting line-up and will be desperate to kick on from his fine goal-scoring season in the fifth tier.

Cedwyn Scott's 2022/23 National League stats as per Transfermarkt Apps 38 Goals 15 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,907

His performances last term have done more than enough to earn a new deal for next season, having endeared himself to the Notts faithful after what he went through against Wrexham.

7 Geraldo Bajrami

Another player whose season has been blighted by injury is defender, Geraldo Bajrami.

The Albanian suffered a knee injury in the Magpies' EFL Cup defeat to Lincoln City back in August and was confirmed to be out for the remainder of the season.

Bajrami, 23, played 31 league games last season for Notts and showed his versatility by operating in a midfield pair or at centre-back, and would be likely to be offered a new deal to potentially continue his rehabilitation with the club until he is nursed back to full health.