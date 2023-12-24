Highlights Notts County had a successful summer transfer window and have high ambitions for the season.

The club should be cautious with their spending despite having the potential to make some signings in January.

They should consider pursuing cut-price deals for players like Alex Smithies, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Joel Pereira, Lewis Bate, and Tivonge Rushesha to strengthen their squad.

Notts County have adapted to League Two extremely well, which isn't a major surprise considering Luke Williams has been at the helm.

The Midlands outfit seem to be a team on the rise at the moment - and although they were promoted at the end of last term following a remarkable play-off final against Chesterfield - they won't be satisfied with a midtable finish at the end of this season.

They will have similar ambitions to Wrexham - and the supporters have every right to be optimistic following a promising summer transfer window - with David McGoldrick coming in following the end of his contract at Derby County.

Notts County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dan Crowley Morecambe Permanent David McGoldrick Derby County Permanent Aidan Stone Port Vale Permanent Jodi Jones Oxford United Permanent Will Randall Sutton United Permanent Lewis Macari Stoke City Loan Ollie Tipton Wolves Loan

County didn't spend anything on transfer fees during the summer window, which could allow them to spend a bit in January.

They are a fourth-tier side though - and will need to be careful with their spending.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at five cut-price deals that the club could pursue when the winter window opens next month.

Alex Smithies

Smithies is currently at Leicester City and may not be earning a bad wage.

However, there's no real chance of him winning much game time between now and the end of this term considering the number of goalkeeping options there are ahead of him in the pecking order.

There's zero chance he will be replacing Mads Hermansen between the sticks and even if Hermansen became unavailable, others including Daniel Iversen could step up.

County could benefit from having another shot-stopper in their squad for added depth in this department, with some supporters wanting a starting option to come in.

With the experience he has, Smithes could be a good fit.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green has appeared in the Championship for Huddersfield Town this term, but he hasn't made enough appearances during his career so far and could benefit from taking a couple of steps down the football pyramid.

That will give him more of a chance of starting and proving his worth - and with his contract expiring next summer - he may want to make a move away now if he hasn't been provided with assurances about his future.

County could benefit from a central defender considering the number of goals they have conceded - and bringing in the Huddersfield man who has played at a higher level could pay dividends for Williams and his team.

Joel Pereira

Currently at Reading, he hasn't had that many opportunities to shine, but did well against Eastleigh in the FA Cup and Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy.

Even though he has performed well in some games, he may find himself out of the matchday squad again at some point with Ruben Selles remaining loyal to David Button and Coniah Boyce-Clarke potentially set to return to the team at some point.

The Royals may need to sell players in their financial situation too - and a capable keeper is something Williams' side needs.

Lewis Bate

Following a promising loan spell at Oxford United last term, Bate hasn't featured much this season and that's a real shame because he's a player of high potential.

But with the midfielder unable to put himself in the shop window ahead of January, County could see this as an opportunity to pounce.

His contract expires next summer and he's a player that Williams' side could sell on for a decent amount in the future, so the fourth-tier side should have him on their radar. The club definitely needs to look at strengthening their midfield department, so he would be an ideal addition.

Tivonge Rushesha

Rushesha, who is at Reading along with Pereira, is a player who can operate both in central midfield and at right-back.

His versatility could be extremely useful for Williams and with the club arguably in need of another midfielder, they could secure a cut-price deal for a player who isn't playing much at his current side.

Despite not appearing too often, Rushesha has shown real promise at a senior level and could be a good protective barrier to have in front of the defence, with his energy also likely to have an impact at Meadow Lane.