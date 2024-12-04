This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Notts County sit in a similar position to where they were just 12 months ago, but this time around the Magpies will be hopeful they don't experience the same falloff.

Last season, County earned 30 points from their first 17 games, whereas this year they’ve collected a slightly lower tally of 28.

Despite and last night's 3-2 defeat to Walsall, Stuart Maynard appears to have addressed the team’s defensive frailties, with his side conceding just 18 goals in the league so far.

League Two play-off places (04/12) Team Games played Points GD 4. Crewe Alexandra 17 30 +6 5. Doncaster Rovers 17 29 +4 6. Notts County 18 28 +7 7. Grimsby Town 18 28 -4

A continuation of this has to be the aim and if they can sustain their early season momentum it is viable that we will see them around those promotion spots come May.

However, before they can focus on the promotion push, the January transfer window looms, which can often prove a critical period in deciding the top three.

With this in mind, Football League World spoke to their resident Magpies pundit, Thomas Wagstaff, to get his take on a potential fear he has heading into the New Year.

Notts County New Year fear raised

Posed with the question of what his biggest concern for County is heading into the January window, Wagstaff said: "For me, it would be that we don't strengthen. It is not so much losing players as Dan Crowley has not played for three or four weeks, and we don't look disastrous without him, despite him being such a good player. Jodi Jones won't go because he isn't back from injury until January.

"I think not strengthening when we have a good opportunity is a worry and while there are a few games before January, we should still be in and around the play-offs.

"If we don't strengthen, we could have a repeat from last season where we fall away. That would be a massive missed opportunity as there is no Wrexham, Stockport or Mansfield, so the division is open, and really we should be looking to get a top-three spot, especially with players coming back from injury."

Notts County should be targeting automatic promotion

Just 18 months after securing promotion from the National League, it seems bizarre to say Notts County's season would be a disappointment if they don't secure promotion to League One.

But, with the level of players the Magpies have, you can foresee them being in the top three once spring comes around.

With Crowley returning against Walsall and Jones set to play again in early January, this will feel like new signings for Maynard.

However, he must not forsake the winter window as some extra key additions could fire them back to the third tier of English football.