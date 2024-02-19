Highlights Notts County's disallowed goal against Wrexham could have implications on their league position.

Despite frustrations, the Magpies must focus on maintaining their position in the tight play-off race.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Notts County to secure back-to-back promotions and stay competitive in the league.

Notts County reignited their rivalry with Wrexham over the weekend, but may feel slightly unfortunate to not come away with a point from the STōK Cae Ras.

Steven Fletcher's acrobatic finish proved decisive as the visitors failed to turn their possession into goals, boosting the Welsh side's hopes of automatic promotion from League Two.

But the Magpies thought they had levelled the contest in the second-half when David McGoldrick flashed the ball beyond Arthur Okonkwo, but referee Carl Brook ruled out the goal for handball, something upon later inspection looked to be a harsh decision.

McGoldrick's disallowed goal vs Wrexham

It's fair to say that the Notts County fans were not too happy with the decision to rule out McGoldrick's strike against Wrexham, especially once the footage of the incident was uploaded to social media shortly after it took place.

Even manager Stuart Maynard was left frustrated with the decision, and explained to BBC Radio Nottingham that the reaction of the Wrexham players should have been an indicator to the referee that the goal should have stood.

"The real frustration is that we probably deserve a point, minimum," Maynard said.

"We have watched the video back on Didzy's goal, it's a clear goal so we have scored a legitimate goal that should have stood, and it's frustrating because we go away with nothing.

"It hits his chest around the stomach area, it's as clean as you can see, I don't see where he sees the handball from. If you look at the reaction, in football, we always look at the reaction of the opposition players. They are all going back to the halfway line, the players are already thinking that the goal has been given.

"That is how you judge it a lot of the time and that's how you should as a referee. If you have that little grey area as a referee on whether it should be or shouldn't be, you have just got to look at the opposition reaction. It's hugely frustrating, but there were loads of positives."

Notts' position in League Two play-off race

With the season entering the business end of proceedings, the race for the play-offs continues to be a tight affair for several teams in League Two.

Just two points separate Newport County down in 14th, and Harrogate Town in the final play-off position, with a run of results at this stage potentially proving crucial come April.

League Two Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 7 Harrogate Town 32 -6 48 8 AFC Wimbledon 32 10 47 9 Notts County 32 6 47 10 Morecambe 31 -1 47 11 Gillingham 32 -8 47 12 Accrington Stanley 32 5 46 13 Bradford City 33 2 46 14 Newport County 32 -2 46

Ahead of play on Saturday, it was the Magpies who sat in the final play-off place with a comfortable 3-1 win over Graham Coughlan's side in midweek, earmarking Maynard's first win in charge of the club since taking over from Luke Williams in January.

While there are still plenty of points to play for, had McGoldrick's goal stood, Notts would have remained in the play-off places thanks to their superior goal difference over Harrogate, and will now have to ensure they remain in touch with the sides around them.

The Magpies return to Meadow Lane this weekend where they will face Crewe Alexandra, who are within touching distance of the automatic promotion places, before welcoming bottom club Sutton United to the East Midlands for the final game of February.

Despite the club being back in the Football League for the first time in four years, they have shown they have the ability to compete with the best in the division, but know the next few weeks of their season are crucial if they are to maintain hopes of back-to-back promotions.