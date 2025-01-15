Summary It looks like being a busy window at Meadow Lane after several incomings and outgoings in the last week.

Notts could look to Lincoln's Freddie Draper to satisfy their need for a striker and attempt to recreate Walsall's Nathan Lowe deal.

Draper would provide the pace and physicality that Notts need on a short-term basis.

It’s already proving to be a busy January transfer window at Meadow Lane, with three additions already, as well as two heading out the door.

Cedwyn Scott’s departure has been followed up by the signings of Will Jarvis, Zak Johnson and Charlie Whitaker, although with Dan Crowley leaving Meadow Lane, there is some uncertainty surrounding the Magpies at present.

News of Crowley’s exit, combined with a pair of injuries in the backline have likely made Notts’ transfer window significantly busier, as well as distracting from what was initially their primary aim heading into the window.

The League Two side have needed a striker for a while now. They need more depth up front, and Lincoln City’s Freddie Draper could be a perfect option to try and emulate the Nathan Lowe loan deal that brought Walsall so much success this season.

Notts could look to Freddie Draper in an attempt to recreate Walsall’s Nathan Lowe deal

It’s fair to say that Nathan Lowe has been the talk of League Two this season. The 19-year-old netted 15 league goals from 22 games and also added five assists, before being recalled by parent club Stoke City earlier in the week.

His spell with Walsall has left the Saddlers with a 12-point lead at the top of League Two and now teams up and down the fourth division will be attempting to re-create the loan deal that Mat Sadler pulled off.

Notts and Stuart Maynard could find their own version of Lowe in Freddie Draper, a young striker who also spent time on loan with Walsall last season.

However, there are more similarities between the pair of youngsters than just a loan spell at the Bescot Stadium.

Draper has qualities similar to Lowe's in his game. His time with Walsall last season highlighted the level of pace and movement he possesses, but also his physical capability to lead the line and provide a focal point for his team.

Draper scored 10 times in 21 league games for the Saddlers in 2023/24, as well as notching three assists.

He was recalled by Lincoln last January and scored twice for the Imps in the second half of last season. However, he’s found it hard to progress this season.

The 20-year-old frontman has started just three games in the league for Michael Skubala’s side, netting two league goals in the process.

Freddie Draper Stats, Lincoln + Walsall Combined (As per Fotmob) Season Starts Goals Assists 2024/25 3 2 - 2023/24 30 12 3

With Draper finding gametime hard to come by, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him head out on loan again in January, and Notts could be a great option.

He is exactly the type of striker the Magpies need as they currently lack a mobile physical presence up front when Alassana Jatta doesn’t play.

A loan move for the Lincoln man would be an ideal short-term solution, as well as providing Draper with another opportunity to force his way back into the fold at the LNER Stadium ahead of next season.

Notts look set for a busy January window

With three arrivals already, it looks like being a month of fairly regular ins, as well as potentially outs, at Meadow Lane.

Monday’s addition of Sunderland youngster Zak Johnson provides valuable depth at centre-half, something which became an immediate priority for the Magpies after recent injuries to both Lewis Macari and Lucas Ness.

The departure of Crowley has left question marks over the attacking midfield position. Notts have David McGoldrick, Jodi Jones, Conor Grant and Curtis Edwards, who can all be used there, but it remains to be seen whether a direct replacement for Crowley will still be targeted.

With Kellan Gordon’s struggles, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to also see a new wing-back come in, as well as the striker position being addressed.

While the squad at Maynard’s disposal is already very strong, Notts won’t want to fall victim to the same lack of depth that caused them problems over the course of last season, as well as at times this term.

Despite Walsall likely being out of reach at this point, the chase for the final two automatic promotion spots remains anyone’s game. Notts will want to make sure they give themselves the best possible chance of securing a return to League One in this window.