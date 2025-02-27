Notts County could be set for a huge boost this weekend, with Jodi Jones potentially in contention to return to the matchday squad, while David McGoldrick is also closing in on his return.

The winger has missed the Magpies’ last three league games after limping off during the victory over Morecambe on 8th February, but could be back in the fold for this Saturday’s trip to face Fleetwood Town.

Injuries have hampered Stuart Maynard’s side in recent weeks, and they have lacked the creativity and fluidity that we have become accustomed to seeing at times.

However, with the news that Jones could be back as soon as this weekend, plus positive updates on the injuries to both McGoldrick and Sam Austin, the Nottingham outfit could be about to receive a huge boost at what is a crucial time of the season.

Jodi Jones could be back in the squad this weekend

Injuries have been an issue for Notts throughout their season, with several key players spending lengthy periods on the sidelines at various stages.

Lewis Macari, Lucas Ness and Scott Robertson are all currently out for the remainder of the campaign, while midfielders Connor Grant and Curtis Edwards have only recently returned to fitness following injuries that kept them out for months.

Even Jones has already spent time away from the squad this term, having suffered a fractured shin that kept him out for the majority of the first half of the campaign.

Maynard has come under pressure from fans lately for ‘managing the minutes’ of his players, but when you’ve had such bad luck with injuries, it’s fair to say it’s understandable.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Fylde coast, he was keen to defend the club’s preference to take precautions wherever they feel necessary.

He said: “We’ve got to make sure that when they (players) come back, we keep them back. Injuries happen and there’s potential they could get another injury, but we want to make sure that when they’re over the issue they’re out with, we get them back and keep them within the squad. It’s key, especially now we’re at the business end of the season.”

Luckily for Notts, Jones' issue on this occasion has been nowhere near as serious as the one he suffered earlier in the season and, according to Maynard, his return to action could come sooner rather than later.

The Magpies’ boss continued: “Jodi’s very close. He could be in contention this weekend potentially, if he gets through the next couple of days, which is very good.”

The winger’s return would be a significant boost for his side’s promotion hopes. A stunning season last time out saw him notch 24 assists in League Two, breaking the all-time English record and surpassing Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry in the process.

Jodi Jones League Two stats 23/24 (as per Fotmob) Games 43 Goals 6 Assists 24 xA (expected assists) 10.77 Chances created 76 Successful dribbles 76 Fouls won 73

While his campaign has been severely disrupted this time around, he has the potential to be a game-changer for Notts and will surely play a vital role in the run-in.

David McGoldrick and Sam Austin are also nearing a return

Injuries to multiple players at once have stretched the Magpies’ squad to the bare bones at times this season and that has arguably been the case in recent weeks.

The absences of David McGoldrick and Sam Austin (combined with the loss of Jones) have left Notts looking short of creative options in recent weeks.

Austin hasn’t played a minute since the draw with Bromley on 25th January, while former Derby and Sheffield United man McGoldrick hasn’t featured since the win at Gillingham at the start of February.

However, Maynard also had positive news to deliver on that duo, saying: “Didzy (McGoldrick) is probably another week away and Sam Austin, we’ve had the results of his scan back, and he’s also probably a week away.”

Barring long-term absentees Macari, Ness and Robertson, Notts could be back at a clean bill of health ahead of next week’s crucial trip to London to take on promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

With a testing run of games against the Dons, Grimsby, Chesterfield and Crewe all to come in March, there really is no better time for the promotion-chasing Magpies to receive this boost.