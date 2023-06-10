Notts County have confirmed the 'homecoming' of Magpies academy graduate David McGoldrick, as the experienced centre-forward makes the move across the East Midlands from Derby County.

On the club's official Twitter page, a video has been released with the caption 'Yes, he's home' to mark the completion of the transfer.

How much of a statement is this transfer for Notts County?

McGoldrick rejoins the club he started his career at as a 16-year-old off the back of the most prolific season throughout his long career.

Despite only being at Pride Park for one season, he was able to accumulate 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions across 45 appearances, as Derby fell short of the play-off places on the final day. This led to McGoldrick being named as both Fans' and Players' Player of the Season for the Rams.

Derby were understandably keen to extend the 35-year-old's contract for another season, but the forward has opted to fulfil his ambition of returning to his boyhood club.

What have Notts County said about the signing of David McGoldrick?

A statement from the Magpies' official website highlights how 'thrilled' the club's Board of Directors alongside Head Coach Luke Williams are to complete the signing of the Republic of Ireland international.

“We’re over the moon to welcome someone of David’s immense quality and experience.

“He joins us on the back of his best-ever goalscoring season, but anyone who’s followed his career knows his talents extend far beyond his ability in front of goal.

“As you would suspect, David hasn’t made this decision for financial reasons. His love and respect for the club have brought him home and he’s going to be a talismanic figure as we commence this exciting new chapter.”

How will David McGoldrick benefit Notts County next season?

Even though County have just been promoted from the National League, many brave enough to predict the outcome of League Two this early have them as one of the promotion challengers, and this signing will go a long way into backing that up.

As well as being a natural goalscorer at a higher level, McGoldrick will provide a wealth of experience to many players in the side as he was featuring in the Premier League in the same season that Notts were beaten by Harrogate Town in the National League Promotion Final, just three years ago. This is another key element highlighted in the club's statement.

“He’s been a leader and top professional at several big clubs, including recently in the Premier League with Sheffield United, and we believe his know-how and willingness to impart knowledge on to younger players will be invaluable.