As far as fans’ favourites go at Notts County, few can match Neal Bishop in the Magpies’ recent history.

Bishop became a cult hero over the course of his four-year spell at Meadow Lane, making 192 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, scoring 12 goals.

The midfielder was a central figure in several iconic moments for Notts, with his goal against Manchester City perhaps the most recognisable of them all.

His time at the club was never uneventful, be it captaining the side away at Juventus or earning promotion despite the debacle involving Russell King and Sven-Goran Eriksson, Bishop was present for several extraordinary moments in the club’s history.

His cult hero status has been retained right up until today, despite his departure by mutual consent in 2013 leaving a somewhat bitter taste at the time.

Bishop became a cult hero at Notts

Bishop joined Notts as a 27-year-old back in July 2009, having spent almost the entirety of his professional career playing in the conference until that point.

Two-year spells at Scarborough and York City in what was then the Conference National (now the National League), saw Bishop earn a move to Barnet in June 2007, becoming a Football League player for the first time.

He spent two years with the Bees before swapping London for Nottingham in the summer of 2009.

Bishop became an instant fans' favourite at Meadow Lane, catching the eye with his passionate, all-action displays.

The Middlesbrough-born midfielder played 43 games in the league as Notts battled through off-field chaos and three different managers to secure the League Two title.

He also played every game of the FA Cup run that saw Notts see off Premier League Wigan Athletic after a replay, before bowing out to fellow top-flight side Fulham, just one game shy of the quarter-finals.

Bishop’s midfield partnership with Ricky Ravenhill became a stable of the Magpies’ success and the duo featured heavily again the following season. Bishop made another 43 league appearances as Notts survived relegation from League One with a 1-1 draw with Brighton on the final day of the season.

He was part of more FA Cup success as Notts knocked Sunderland out of the FA Cup, with a 2-1 Third Round win at the Stadium of Light. He scored what was undoubtedly his most famous goal in Notts colours in the fourth round, heading home from a corner as they held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at Meadow Lane.

Bishop had his efforts recognised by the supporters, who voted him as their Player of The Year at the end of the 2010/11 campaign.

The Teessider played 41 league games in each of his last two seasons at Notts, helping the Magpies to establish themselves back in League One. He even recorded his highest goal tally of his career, netting 7 times in the league in 2012/13.

He also had the honour of captaining Notts in their friendly with Juventus in 2012, when Martin Allen’s side snatched a 1-1 draw on the opening of the Old Lady’s new stadium.

Bishop remains an iconic figure despite his contract cancellation

Bishop finally departed Meadow Lane in the summer of 2013, when he reached an agreement with Notts’ board to mutually terminate his contract.

The midfielder said on his departure: “The club are heading in a different direction and there are a number of changes this summer. It just seemed the right time.

“It’s been fantastic. From the rollercoaster of the first season, the cup runs, captaining the club at Juventus and leading the lads out, representing the club was a massive honour. It’s probably the proudest moment in my life.”

Neal Bishop EFL Stats by club, league only (FBRef) Club Apps Goals Assists Notts County 168 11 8 Scunthorpe United 154 11 8 Barnet 83 3 6 Mansfield Town 72 3 2 Blackpool 35 1 0

Bishop’s performances with Notts earned him a move to Blackpool, where he made his Championship debut aged 32.

After one season in the North West, he dropped back down to League One level, spending four years with Scunthorpe. A two-year stint at Notts’ local rivals Mansfield followed, before Bishop dropped back into non-league with Scarborough in 2020, and then finishing his career with Gainsborough Trinity.

He then became joint-manager of Gainsborough in May 2022, before resigning in September 2023 for personal reasons.

Despite a somewhat awkward exit, and his stint with Mansfield, Bishop is still highly thought of at Meadow Lane. He was one of the central figures in a time that is looked back on fondly by the majority of the Notts’ fanbase.