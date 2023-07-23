Just when it looked like Barnsley had landed a new defender to strengthen their back-line following the club-record departure of Mads Andersen, a curve-ball has been thrown their way.

The Tykes lost Danish defender Andersen to Premier League newboys Luton Town in a £3 million deal earlier this summer, furthering the need for the club to bring in replacements.

Since the start of the year, the South Yorkshire outfit have been on the trail of Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah, who has been earning rave reviews for his performances in the National League.

And it looked as though after months of persistence, Barnsley were closing in on the 22-year-old as he confirmed he was departing the Shaymen earlier in the week.

Alan Nixon reported last week that via Patreon that Neill Collins' side were set to win the race for Debrah and that a medical was even lined up for the ex-Millwall man.

However, there has been a twist in the tale as a couple of days ago it was revealed by the Barnsley Chronicle that a move for Debrah had broken down despite the fact he had been watching the club's friendlies.

And it has now emerged that a number of clubs are looking to hijack the Tykes' proposed move for Debrah this summer.

What is the latest on Jesse Debrah's situation?

According to Nixon, two other clubs have joined the running for Debrah's services.

Barnsley's League One rivals Northampton Town are believed to be interested in him but it is League Two Notts County - who have already showed their ambition this summer with the acquisition of experienced striker David McGoldrick from Derby - who have took the initiative in the transfer race.

Other clubs have also been linked with Debrah in the last week, with Walsall reported to be in talks and Lincoln City also showing an interest.

Who is Jesse Debrah?

Debrah has been plying his trade for Halifax Town in the fifth tier of English football for the past two years, but he started out his professional career in London with Millwall.

He never made an appearance though for the Lions as he had to seek his development in the mens game elsewhere, with loan stints to teams such as Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet in the non-league pyramid.

Debrah joined the Shaymen in 2021 but was in and out of the team in his first year at the West Yorkshire outfit, playing 24 times in the league under Pete Wild.

Wild's successor Chris Millington made Debrah an important part of his defence though in the 2022-23 campaign, playing 33 times in the National League and even captaining Town on occasions, with his performances impressing to the point that clubs at a higher level have wanted to take a chance on him for some time now.

Despite announcing his departure from Halifax, they will be entitled to compensation for Debrah's services considering they offered him a new contract and he is under the age of 24, meaning any club would have to agree a fee with them or as a last resort head to a tribunal to determine the cost of the move.