Notts County, Lincoln City, and Mansfield Town are all interested in signing Salford City defender Theo Vassell, who is out of contract next month, as reported by Pete O’Rourke.

Notts County had quite an up-and-down first campaign back in the EFL, as they looked on course to compete for a play-off spot under Luke Williams.

However, that soon started to drift away and became even harder when Williams left the club to join Swansea City.

Meanwhile, Lincoln looked set for a steady season, but towards the end of the campaign, the Imps picked up some impressive form, missing out on a play-off spot by just two points.

Mansfield, however, were very successful, as they managed to end the hoodoo of previous seasons and sealed promotion to League One as they finished in third place with 86 points.

So, both sides are looking to improve their squads ahead of what lies ahead of them in their respective leagues, and it seems Salford’s Vassell is a man of interest.

According to Pete O’Rourke, all three EFL sides are eyeing up a move for Theo Vassell, whose contract expires at Salford City next month.

The defender, who can operate as a centre-back as well as a full-back, signed a new contract with the League Two side in January 2022, and that contract now expires at the end of next month.

All three sides will be hoping to win his signature, but Lincoln and Mansfield may have the edge, as they can offer the defender League One football.

Theo Vassell’s 2023/24 stats for Salford City

Theo Vassell has been with Salford City since 2021, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Wrexham.

The defender had spent most of his time in the National League, with only a few appearances coming in League Two, before joining the Ammies.

Theo Vassell's career stats per division Division Apps Goals Assists League Two 132 7 2 National League 97 6 2 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 21st of May)

But it didn’t show, as Vassell became a firm presence in the starting XI pretty quickly, and that has continued in the three seasons he has been there.

Last season, Vassell didn’t feature as much as the previous campaign, mainly due to injuries, but he still played 28 times for the club, with him starting all but one of those games.

The 27-year-old netted once in those 28 games, but he did help the club keep four clean sheets while he was on the pitch, as per Sofascore.com.

Theo Vassell would be a good signing for any League One or Two side

Theo Vassell looks set to leave Salford City when his contract expires next month, and he would be a very good addition for any side in either League One or League Two.

The defender joined Salford in 2021 with his career in limbo, but the centre-back has really impressed with the Ammies, becoming a regular in their team.

But given that the club had a disappointing season and remains in League Two, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the player may be leaving next month.

Vassell is only 27, so he still has plenty to offer in the EFL, and he would be a very good addition for these three teams.

The only concern for Lincoln and Mansfield would be that he has never played above League Two, but he has shown his defensive qualities as well as his leadership and aerial ability.